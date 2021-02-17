Ash Hollow project bid accepted by city council

WAVERLY – The City of Waverly received and opened eight bids for the Ash Hollow drainage cleanout project on Feb. 5.
During the city council meeting on Feb. 9, the council accepted a bid for $82,670 from H.R. Bookstrom Construction, Inc. for the project, which will ultimately remove silt and dirt that has washed into the ditch the past few years.
Accepting this bid means that H.R. Bookstrom will start construction on March 1. The dirt and silt will be moved to the adjacent field to the west of Ash Hollow and be kept by Commercial Plastics.
The council also approved a temporary construction easement with Commercial Plastics which allows the contractor right-of-way access for the project. City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said Commercial Plastics have been very accommodating in regards to this project.
“Next time you see anybody from Commercial Plastics, tell them thank you,” Fisher said.
Of the other seven bids, the bid from H.R. Bookstrom was the least costly, and JEO Project Manager Ross Lawrence said the company “is qualified to perform the proposed work” in a letter to Mayor Bill Gerdes.
The bids ranged from the H.R. Bookstrom bid of $82,670 to $191,229. Both Council Member Andrew Cockerill and Gerdes felt this was odd.
“There were some widespan bids that came in,” Cockerill said.
Fisher said the city has a budget of $250,000 for these ditch cleanout projects and that the Ash Hollow project will hit about $100,000 of the budget. This project is the biggest with several other small ones that will fall under the $250,000 budget.
In other action, the council approved an agreement with Schemmer for an improvement project on North 140th Street from Amberly Road to Dover Street. The project will widen the pavement on North 140th Street to create a third lane which will act as a left turn lane for traffic turning onto Amberly Road.
Cockerill said this was because of the bus traffic near Waverly’s high school and middle school.
The agreement will cost $25,655 and will include design and construction oversight on this project. Because the project interferes with two homes’ driveways, Schemmer will maintain constant communication and updates with homeowners as a clause in the contract, Fisher said.
Fisher announced during her city administrator report that Waverly officially has a spot on the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) board. It is the first time the MPO has ever allowed representatives from outside of Lincoln.