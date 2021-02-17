Ash Hollow project bid accepted by city council

“There were some widespan bids that came in,” Cockerill said.

Fisher said the city has a budget of $250,000 for these ditch cleanout projects and that the Ash Hollow project will hit about $100,000 of the budget. This project is the biggest with several other small ones that will fall under the $250,000 budget.

In other action, the council approved an agreement with Schemmer for an improvement project on North 140th Street from Amberly Road to Dover Street. The project will widen the pavement on North 140th Street to create a third lane which will act as a left turn lane for traffic turning onto Amberly Road.

Cockerill said this was because of the bus traffic near Waverly’s high school and middle school.

The agreement will cost $25,655 and will include design and construction oversight on this project. Because the project interferes with two homes’ driveways, Schemmer will maintain constant communication and updates with homeowners as a clause in the contract, Fisher said.