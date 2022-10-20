AREA XC Roundup: Golladay headed to State Meet for Warriors

WATERLOO- District Cross Country was held across the state on Oct. 13. Punching her ticket to State for Wahoo was the freshmen Erin Golladay with a 13th place finish at C-2 District Cross Country Meet held at Sycamore Farms in Waterloo.

The medal for Golladay didn’t come easy. She was in a battle with three other runners in 14th, 15th and the hated 16th position. A strong kick at the finish allowed her to beat the pack to the line in a time of 21:22.31.

She will take part in the State Cross Country Invite on Oct. 21 at the Kearney Country Club. The Class C Girls Race is the final race of the first session at 1:30 p.m.

The rest of the District Cross Country Results for the Area Schools can be found below.

C-2 District Cross Country Meet at Sycamore Farms

Girls Team Standings: 1. Douglas County West 35, 2. Fort Calhoun 39, 3. Arlington 53, 7. Bishop Neumann 112, 8. Wahoo 130, 9. Yutan 171. Wahoo Girls: 13. Erin Golladay 21:21.31; 38. Esmeralda 24:04.81; 39. Grace Darling 24:10.51; 45. Sam Sutton 25:13.60; 51. Makenzie Chadwell 26:31.33; 57. Megan Robinson 27:09.76. Neumann Girls: 20. Isabelle Zelazny 22:06.69; 21. Kerstyn Chapek 22:13.33; 33. Ava Jochum 23:18.66; 43. Brin Egr 24:55.53; 44. Sofia Schoeneck 25:10.08; 49. Aubrie Pehrson 26:19.91. Yutan Girls: 18. Eva Georgolopoulos 21:46.56; 49. Aubrie Pehrson 26:19.91; 53. Madi Ledden 26:37.66; 59. Anna Rupp 27:55.35.

Boys Team Standings: 1. Fort Calhoun 26, 2. Arlington 31, 3. Omaha Concordia 85, 7. Wahoo 128, 10, Yutan 169, 12. Bishop Neumann 250. Wahoo Boys: 21. Ales Adamec 18:06.14; 33. Logan Kleffner 18:47.23; 36. Keegan Brigham 18:53.83; 38. Patrik Adamec 19:00.78; 45. Ethan Havlovic 19:26.38; 59. Madden Dwerlkotte 20:23.82. Neumann Boys: 58. Steve Quinn 20:22.58; 63. Henry Stuhr 20:43.09; 64. Peter Chohon 20:55.54; 65. Ryley Mayberry 20:56.09; 66. Ben Lautenschlager 21:04.98; 67. Jackson Johnson 21:25.43. Yutan Boys: 23. Nolan Timm 18:27.15; 42. Bryce Kolc 19:22.39; 48. Sam Popken 19:36.60; 56. Ethan Eggen 20:14.32; 68. Grayson Cogdill 21:31.74.

C-1 District Cross Country Meet at Auburn Country Club

Boys Team Standings: 1. Milford 28, 2. Lincoln Christian 31, 3. Malcolm 49. Raymond Central Boys: 18. Landon Lubischer 17:56.85; 30. Cole Dubas 18:45.18; 68. Ethan Norlen 23:01.43.

Girls Team Standings: 1. Lincoln Christian 17, Auburn 21, Milford 53. Raymond Central Girls: 18. Josie Lahm 22:54.11; 29. Mady Ayres 25:17.83; 39. Ellie White 27:12.19.

D-1 District Cross Country Meet at Camp Kateri

Girls Team Standings: 1. Aquinas Catholic 19, 2. Palmyra 30, 3. Cornerstone Christian 31, 10. Cedar Bluffs 120. Cedar Bluffs Girls: 40. Kathaleen Tapia 25:43.18; 51. Caitlin Reade 31:30.47; 52. Jasmine Guerrero 31:33.45.

Boys Team Standings: 1. Cornerstone Christian 13, 2. McCool Junction 32, 3. Tri County 33, 12. Cedar Bluffs 133. Cedar Bluffs Boys: 20. Graham Huffman 19:14.78; 56. Tyler Marten 22:26.44; 57. Reese Hunt 22:26.83; 64. Chris Amaya 23:19.33; 65. Nash Honeywell 23:54.09.