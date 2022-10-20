 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AREA XC Roundup: Golladay headed to State Meet for Warriors

Erin Golladay.tif

HEADED TO STATE: Erin Golladay of Wahoo runs earlier in the season at the Wahoo Cross Country Invite. The freshman is headed to the State Cross Country Meet after getting 13th place at the C-2 District Meet at Sycamore Farms in Waterloo on Oct. 12. 

 Alex Eller

WATERLOO- District Cross Country was held across the state on Oct. 13. Punching her ticket to State for Wahoo was the freshmen Erin Golladay with a 13th place finish at C-2 District Cross Country Meet held at Sycamore Farms in Waterloo.

The medal for Golladay didn’t come easy. She was in a battle with three other runners in 14th, 15th and the hated 16th position. A strong kick at the finish allowed her to beat the pack to the line in a time of 21:22.31.

She will take part in the State Cross Country Invite on Oct. 21 at the Kearney Country Club. The Class C Girls Race is the final race of the first session at 1:30 p.m.

The rest of the District Cross Country Results for the Area Schools can be found below.

C-2 District Cross Country Meet at Sycamore Farms

Girls Team Standings: 1. Douglas County West 35, 2. Fort Calhoun 39, 3. Arlington 53, 7. Bishop Neumann 112, 8. Wahoo 130, 9. Yutan 171. Wahoo Girls: 13. Erin Golladay 21:21.31; 38. Esmeralda 24:04.81; 39. Grace Darling 24:10.51; 45. Sam Sutton 25:13.60; 51. Makenzie Chadwell 26:31.33; 57. Megan Robinson 27:09.76. Neumann Girls: 20. Isabelle Zelazny 22:06.69; 21. Kerstyn Chapek 22:13.33; 33. Ava Jochum 23:18.66; 43. Brin Egr 24:55.53; 44. Sofia Schoeneck 25:10.08; 49. Aubrie Pehrson 26:19.91. Yutan Girls: 18. Eva Georgolopoulos 21:46.56; 49. Aubrie Pehrson 26:19.91; 53. Madi Ledden 26:37.66; 59. Anna Rupp 27:55.35.

Boys Team Standings: 1. Fort Calhoun 26, 2. Arlington 31, 3. Omaha Concordia 85, 7. Wahoo 128, 10, Yutan 169, 12. Bishop Neumann 250. Wahoo Boys: 21. Ales Adamec 18:06.14; 33. Logan Kleffner 18:47.23; 36. Keegan Brigham 18:53.83; 38. Patrik Adamec 19:00.78; 45. Ethan Havlovic 19:26.38; 59. Madden Dwerlkotte 20:23.82. Neumann Boys: 58. Steve Quinn 20:22.58; 63. Henry Stuhr 20:43.09; 64. Peter Chohon 20:55.54; 65. Ryley Mayberry 20:56.09; 66. Ben Lautenschlager 21:04.98; 67. Jackson Johnson 21:25.43. Yutan Boys: 23. Nolan Timm 18:27.15; 42. Bryce Kolc 19:22.39; 48. Sam Popken 19:36.60; 56. Ethan Eggen 20:14.32; 68. Grayson Cogdill 21:31.74.

C-1 District Cross Country Meet at Auburn Country Club

Boys Team Standings: 1. Milford 28, 2. Lincoln Christian 31, 3. Malcolm 49. Raymond Central Boys: 18. Landon Lubischer 17:56.85; 30. Cole Dubas 18:45.18; 68. Ethan Norlen 23:01.43.

Girls Team Standings: 1. Lincoln Christian 17, Auburn 21, Milford 53. Raymond Central Girls: 18. Josie Lahm 22:54.11; 29. Mady Ayres 25:17.83; 39. Ellie White 27:12.19.

D-1 District Cross Country Meet at Camp Kateri

Girls Team Standings: 1. Aquinas Catholic 19, 2. Palmyra 30, 3. Cornerstone Christian 31, 10. Cedar Bluffs 120. Cedar Bluffs Girls: 40. Kathaleen Tapia 25:43.18; 51. Caitlin Reade 31:30.47; 52. Jasmine Guerrero 31:33.45.

Boys Team Standings: 1. Cornerstone Christian 13, 2. McCool Junction 32, 3. Tri County 33, 12. Cedar Bluffs 133. Cedar Bluffs Boys: 20. Graham Huffman 19:14.78; 56. Tyler Marten 22:26.44; 57. Reese Hunt 22:26.83; 64. Chris Amaya 23:19.33; 65. Nash Honeywell 23:54.09.

