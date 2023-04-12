VALLEY – The Yutan, Mead and Cedar Bluffs track teams all competed at the Douglas County West Invite in Valley on April 6. Rising to the top of the girls team standing was Yutan with 97 points and Fort Calhoun won the boys competition with 104 points.

Coming in behind the Chieftains on the girls side, was Cedar Bluffs in eighth place with 35 points and Mead finished 12th with eight points.

Yutan led the area boys teams by taking third place with 83 points. Back in seventh place was Mead with 20 points and Cedar Bluffs tied for 11th with four points.

Leading the Chieftain girls to their first place finish was a pair of gold medal performances from Maura Tichota and Gabi Tederman in the field events. In the discus, Maura Tichota won with a toss of 107-04 and Tederman cleared 7-06 in the pole vault.

Also earning first place in the 4x100 meter relay was the squad of Molly Besch, Jenna Benjamin, Mylee Tichota and Allison Kirchmann. They broke the tape in a time of 52.92.

Taking second place was the 4x400 meter group of McKenna Jones, Olivia Chapman, Gabi Tederman and Mylee Tichota with a 4:25.47.

After helping the 4x100 earn gold, Besch came in second in the 100 meter dash. The freshman ended up posting a 13.61.

For the Yutan boys, they were led by Joey Benjamin, who rose to the top in the pole vault. He picked up first in the event with a personal best vault of 10-06.

Jett Arensberg took second in the 100 and 200 meter dashes and the high jump. The senior ran an 11.57 in the 100, a PR time of 23.83 in the 200 and cleared 5-10 in the high jump.

In the 4x400 relay AJ Arensberg, Lucas Bussing, Nolan Timm and Derek Wacker earned second for the Chieftain boys by clocking a 3:39.96.

Leading the Mead girls with their only points scored at the meet was Sophia Brennan. She was second in the shot put with a toss of 31-02.25 and took eighth place in the discus with a mark of 89-09.

“She sustained a knee injury late in the fall and didn’t expect to compete this year, after qualifying for state a year ago,” Mead Head Coach Rod Henkel said. “But she was cleared to return to athletics last week. She’s so excited to be able to compete, but her expectations are high. She placed second and I told her it’s a good start, but she wants her distances to be better. I know she will work to make that happen.”

The top finish for the Raiders on the boys side was a second place performance from Beau LaCroix in the shot put with a heave of 44-00.50. Coming in fourth in both the long and triple jumps was Branden Koranda with a jump of 39-06 in the triple jump and 19-05.25 in the long jump.

Earning Mead’s third fourth place finish was the 4x100 team. Tyler Else, Koranda, Quinn Carritt and Hayden Goebel ran a 47.61.

Addy Sweeney was a huge source of point, as at most meets, for the Cedar Bluffs girls. She medaled in both hurdle races and the long jump. She ran a 16.97 in the 100 hurdles and then a 48.69 in the 300 meter hurdles. Both of those times were season records and good enough to get her second place overall. She added one more silver medal in the long jump by going 15-11.

Pulling out a fifth and then a seventh place finish for the Wildcats in the 100 and 200 meter dashes was Macey Bubbert. She clocked a 13.79 in the 100 meter dash and then a 29.40 in the 200.

Freshman Jaren Boschult scored the only points for the Cedar Bluffs boys in the shot put with a mark of 40-07. He also came in eighth in the discus with a throw of 110-10.

This week all three schools will be competing on April 11. Yutan is hosting their home invite, Mead is at the Oakland-Craig Invite and Cedar Bluffs is heading to the Lyons-Decatur Northeast Invite.

The rest of the medalists from the DC West Invite from the area can be found below.

Douglas County West Invite

Boys 100 M Dash- 4.Zach Krajicek (Yutan), 11.57

Girls 100 M Dash- 6. Allison Kirchmann (Yutan), 13.79

Boys 400 M Dash- 3. AJ Arensberg (Yutan), 54.28

Girls 400 M Dash- 4. McKenna Jones (Yutan), 1:05.49

Girls 800 M Run- 4. Gabi Tederman (Yutan), 2:36.14; 6. Allison Reade (Cedar Bluffs), 2:43.60

Girls 100 M Hurdles- 3. Mylee Tichota (Yutan), 17.30; 6. Maura Tichota (Yutan), 18.32

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 6. Drew Krajicek (Yutan), 18.93

Girls 4x100 M Relay- 6. Cedar Bluffs, 55.66

Girls 4x400 M Relay- 6. Cedar Bluffs, 4:36.51

Boys 4x800 M Relay- 3. Yutan, 9:39

Girls 4x800 M Relay- 3. Cedar Bluffs, 11:19.20

Boys Shot Put- 6. Drake Trent (Yutan), 38-07.50

Girls Shot Put- 3. Maura Tichota (Yutan), 30-05.75; 6. Zoie Nielsen (Yutan), 29-07

Boys Discus- 3. Derek Wacker (Yutan), 134-05

Girls Discus- 3. Mylee Tichota (Yutan), 96-05

Girls High Jump-3. McKenna Jones (Yutan), 4-10; 4. Kylie Krajicek (Yutan), 4-10

Boys Pole Vault- 3. Max Egr (Yutan), 10-00; 4. Jesse Kult (Yutan), 9-06; 6. Drew Krajicek (Yutan), 9-00

Boys Long Jump- 5. Jason Heukirk (Yutan), 19-04

Boys Triple Jump- 3. Nolan Timm (Yutan), 39-07.75

Girls Triple Jump- 4. Kylie Krajicek (Yutan), 31-05.50