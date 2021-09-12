Area teams compete at DC West

WATERLOO – The Ashland-Greenwood and Cedar Bluffs cross country teams faced some stiff competition at the DC West Invite at Sycamore Farms on Sept. 2. Both Lincoln Pius X a Class A school and Elkhorn North a Class B School competed at the meet along with Class C and D schools.

The Thunderbolts won the boy’s division with 34 points and the Wolves took first on the girl’s side with 18 points.

There was only one team represented at the meet between the Wildcats and the Bluejays, and that was the A-G boys. They took 10th place out of 11 teams with 191 points.

They were led by Elliot Gossin who was the highest finisher of the area kids with a 37th place finish in a time of 18.50.96. A little over 30 seconds behind in 43rd place was Copper Maack who crossed the line in 19:27.56. Logan McVay was the next A-G boy to finish in a time of 20:54.50 in 54th place.

The final three runners for the Bluejays were all within 20 seconds of each other. They were Gabe Holtz in 60th with a time of 21:14.66, JD Lightfoot in 62nd finishing in a time of 21:20.28, and Nick Wilhite in 63rd with a time of 21:27.23.

Cedar Bluffs had two boy runners, Jeremy Honeywell and Graham Huffman. Honeywell took 51st in 20:04.51 and Graham Huffman was 56th crossing the line in a time of 20:52.50.