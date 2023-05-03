FREMONT – The weather was less than ideal for the Wahoo, Yutan and Cedar Bluffs/Mead golf teams during the Arlington Invite at the Fremont Country Club on April 28. Despite consistent rain, each team battled to the very end as the Warriors took second with a 357, the Chieftains came in third with a 363 and the Wildcats were fifth shooting a 372.

Leading the pack at the meet was Wahoo sophomore Luke Specht. He had the lowest score of the invite with a 77 and was the only golfer to go under 80.

Specht started the day off good by carding a 35 on the front nine and then a 42 on the final nine holes.

Sneaking in for the last medal in 15th place for the Warriors was Jaiden Powers with a 90. The senior was very consistent shooting a 45 on the front and back nine.

Sam Biggerstaff and Braylon Iversen both carded a 95 to tie for 25th place for Wahoo. Kasen Bunjer scored a 107.

“Obviously Luke played well and didn’t let the weather bother him,” Wahoo Head Coach Jayson Iversen said. “He is a fierce competitor and it’s fun to watch him battle the elements and the game itself. The other guys did a great job responding to the ups and downs of trying to compete in that kind of weather. Several players scored high on one hole only to fight back with a par on the next. I was proud of how well they responded to the weather situation.”

Finishing right behind Specht in second place for Yutan was Jude Elgert with an 81. He went under 40 with a 39 on the front nine and then shot a 42 on the back nine.

Connor North just missed out on a medal in 16th place with a 92. He was followed by Creek Kennedy who tied for 21st place with a 94.

Tannen Honke took fourth place on the team for the Chieftains with a 96 and tied for 27th place.

Coming in just under a 100 with a 98 was Jack Edwards. That was good enough to help him tie for 32nd place overall.

“The guys really grinded through the round, to put up some decent scores considering the weather just absolutely beat up on them, so to say I’m proud of their efforts would be an understatement,” Yutan Head Coach Taylor Teeter said. “Fremont Golf Club is a tough course on a good day, so to see them battle and grind the way they did was just phenomenal.”

The top performer for Cedar Bluffs/Mead was Tristan Zwiener who earned 13th place with a 90. He started the day by shooting a 46 on the front nine and then a 44 on the back nine.

Colby Sorenson and Luke Carritt both carded a 93 and came in 19th and 20th place, respectively. The best round on the day for the two came on the front nine where they both shot a 45.

Tying for 27th place with a 96 was Tye Dickes and Hunter Griffis came in 32nd by carding a 98 for 18 holes.

Winning the meet was Omaha Concordia with a 342. Four of their five golfers ended up medaling.

Wahoo competed at the Trailblazer Conference Meet at home on May 1 and at Nebraska City on May 3. Cedar Bluffs/Mead and Yutan took part in the Elmwood-Murdock Invite at Grandpa’s Wood Golf Course on May 2. The Chieftains will also be at the Capitol Conference Meet at Elkhorn Valley Golf Course in Hooper at 9 a.m. on May 4.