Area teams battle it out in Ashland quadrangular

After a walk of Kaelyn Fisher, Boggs put the ball in play driving her home and increasing the advantage to two for A-G.

A leadoff walk of Rodgerson for the Vikings in the second came back to haunt them as she would, later on, tag up and score at third on a hit by Meyer-Bundy. Tonjes single during the next at-bat drove in another run and put the Bluejays up 4-0.

Waverly got one run back in the third when Shepherd singled on a hard ground ball. Katlyn Kappler was ready to go at third and got home easily.

Trailing 7-3 in the fifth, Kozal was able to single for the Vikings with two runners on scoring two. At this point, the Bluejays were rattled and three walks with the bases loaded secured the win for Waverly.

Kozal had two RBI’s for the Vikings in the game and Tataum Peery and Shepherd both drove in one. Going five innings on the mound was Denison with three strikeouts.

A-G was led by Tonjes and Sargent who both had two RBI’s. Hannah Keith pitched four innings for the Bluejays and had three strikeouts.

Both Waverly and A-G beat Crete during the tournament. The Bluejays defeated the Cardinals 5-4 and Waverly won by a final of 8-4.