ASHLAND – The Wahoo and Ashland-Greenwood golf teams battled some of the best competition Class C and B has to offer during the Bob Simpson Invite at the Ashland Golf Club on April 10. The Warriors tied for sixth place with Lincoln Christian with a 328 and the Bluejays came in 11th by carding a 364.

Finishing with the lowest score in the area was Luke Specht of Wahoo, who shot a 73 to get seventh place overall. On the front nine, the sophomore ended up with a 39 and then lowered it to a 34 on the back nine.

Second, for the Warriors was Kasen Bunjer who shot and 84 and got 32nd place. Three strokes back with an 85 in 34th place was Jaiden Powers.

Braylon Iversen had a good day by shooting an 86 to get 37th place.

Also coming in under 100 with a 90 for Wahoo was Sam Biggerstaff. That was good enough for him to get 52nd place overall.

Pacing A-G at their home invite was Isaac Carson who got 27th place. He shot a 45 on the front nine and finished the day with a 38 on the back on his way to carding an 83.

The second golfer to come in under 90 for the Bluejays was Aiden Beckenhauer with an 89 in 44th place and Shawn Carey shot a 95 and got 58th place.

Justin Mills and Michael Pinkman finished as the fourth and fifth golfers for the Bluejays. Carding a 97 and getting 62nd was Mills and Pinkman shot a 99 and got 66th place.

Winning the meet was Norris with a team score of 287. They also had the lowest individual score with Carson Thurber who carded a 69.

A-G was back at home in a dual with Yutan on April 14. This week Wahoo took part in a dual at the Pines Country Club against Douglas County West on April 18.