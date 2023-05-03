WAVERLY - It was a tough week for the Waverly boys and girls soccer teams who were both shut out in their matches this last week. The Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls soccer team also failed to score in their game with Omaha Concordia on April 27.

The biggest match of the week was on March 25 when Waverly took on Class B No. 1 Bennington at home. A solid Badger attack overpowered the Vikings who fell 5-1.

“We tried mid marking Ayo and it didn’t quite work,” Waverly Head Coach Jorge Zuniga said. “We went back to our usual formations and things worked better in the second half. You can tell they have been playing with each other for a long time. Their ability to one touch pass makes things complicated.”

After getting shut out 4-0 in the first half, Waverly got one goal in the second half from Carson Brentlinger.

In total, the Badgers had 27 shots on goal compared to just three for the Vikings. Bennington also had 10 corner kicks and ended up scoring on one of them in the second half.

Despite giving up five goals, Ian Morehead stood strong for Waverly against a ferocious attack with 27 saves in 80 minutes of work in the goal box.

“This is what Morehead lives for,” Zuniga said. “He was pumped for this game and was in the zone. These are the type of matches he has trained for. I am happy for him to get this type of exposure.”

Next up for the Vikings was the first round of the B-3 Subdistrict Tournament at Conestoga on April 29 against the Platte. Thanks to a goal from Traceson Skalberg in the first half, Waverly lost by a final of 1-0.

Finishing with three saves in the match for the Vikings was Morehead.

The Waverly girls soccer team closed out their season as well with a pair of losses. They were first defeated at Bennington 4-0 on April 25 and then lost by the same score in the B-4 Subdistrict Tournament against Elkhorn on April 29 at Omaha Skutt.

On Saturday, the Vikings and Antlers battled to a 0-0 tie in the first half with their seasons on the line. Unfortunately, Waverly couldn’t keep down Elkhorn in the second half as they struck for four goals.

The Vikings end an up and down year with a record of 8-7.

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central hosted Omaha Concordia in their final game of the regular season on April 27. After two goals in the first half from Maddie Mitchell and Abbi Gibbs, the Warriors fell by a final of 2-0.

Coming up with three saves in the match for LL/RC at goalie was Aleyna Cuttlers.

The third seeded Warriors took on Elkhorn North in the B-4 Subdistrict Tournament at Omaha Skutt on May 1. With a win, they would have advanced to the title game against Omaha Skutt Catholic or Elkhorn on May 3.

Both the Waverly Boys and LL/RC Girls will be taking part in a District Final on Saturday. Results from those matches can be found in next weeks paper.