Area runners compete at North Bend

NORTH BEND – The Wahoo Boys cross country team picked up their second meet victory of the season with 26 points at the North Bend Invite on Sept. 23. A big reason for the Warrior’s success was the five medalists they had.
“I can’t be more pleased with the boy’s performance today at North Bend,” Wahoo Coach Bernie Nicola said. “We gained the momentum that we need going into the second half of the season. The team is already setting its sights on a trip to the state meet and is looking to make an impact at the state level.”
Leading Wahoo in the boy’s race has been their consistent leader, Silas Shellito. He continues to improve his time and took third place by running an 18:05.29.
A little over a minute behind him were Michael Robinson and Ales Adamec. Robinson got sixth and ran a 19:09.31 and Adamec was seventh crossing the line in a time of 19:10.25.
Finishing just inside the top 10 in 10th place was Logan Kleffner for the Warriors clocking a 19:17.95. Carson Reynolds ended up getting 11th place running a 19:28.46.
Just outside of the top 20 for Wahoo was Keegan Brigham. He took 22nd place running a 20:18.49.
Despite not running on varsity for the Warriors, Josh Graber put together an impressive run to win the junior varsity race. He was nearly two minutes in front of the next finisher clocking an 18:15.62.
East Butler’s top finisher in the boys race was Alex Pierce who took 27th running a 20:38.20. Carson Borgman was 44th clocking a 22:19.84, Dakoda Schneider finished 52nd and ran a 22:53.72, Justin Bongers was 53rd clocking a 23:03.29, Joe Urban got 56th and ran a 23:12.97 and finishing 59th was Kyle Heise in a time of 24:06.63.
As a team, the Tigers took 11th place with 176 points.
Reese Kozisek of East Butler was the only girl to medal from the area. She got 14th place in a time of 23:43.61.
Three spots behind her in 17th place was Haley Sebranek who ran a 24:21.56. Finishing back-to-back in 21st and 22nd place were Malorie Spatz and Nevayla Hilton in times of 24:57.92 and 25:00.39.
Taking 35th place was Lanae Aerts in a time of 26:53.09 and Mackennah Spatz was 37th clocking a 27:17.34.
Hannah Jorgenson led the Wahoo girls with an 18th place finish in a time of 24:27.02 and Megan Robinson got 19th place by finishing in a time of 24:35.96. Coming in 25th was Sam Sutton in a time of 25:47.10 and Grace Darling and Karina Raney were 27th and 28th running a 25:58.89 and 26:00.17.
Cadence Bailar ran a 26:32.76 for 34th place overall.
The Tigers and Warriors were close with each other in the team standings. East Butler was fourth scoring 54 points and Wahoo took fifth with 67 points.
