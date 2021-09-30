Area runners compete at North Bend

NORTH BEND – The Wahoo Boys cross country team picked up their second meet victory of the season with 26 points at the North Bend Invite on Sept. 23. A big reason for the Warrior’s success was the five medalists they had.

“I can’t be more pleased with the boy’s performance today at North Bend,” Wahoo Coach Bernie Nicola said. “We gained the momentum that we need going into the second half of the season. The team is already setting its sights on a trip to the state meet and is looking to make an impact at the state level.”

Leading Wahoo in the boy’s race has been their consistent leader, Silas Shellito. He continues to improve his time and took third place by running an 18:05.29.

A little over a minute behind him were Michael Robinson and Ales Adamec. Robinson got sixth and ran a 19:09.31 and Adamec was seventh crossing the line in a time of 19:10.25.

Finishing just inside the top 10 in 10th place was Logan Kleffner for the Warriors clocking a 19:17.95. Carson Reynolds ended up getting 11th place running a 19:28.46.

Just outside of the top 20 for Wahoo was Keegan Brigham. He took 22nd place running a 20:18.49.