Area high school football schedules set for next two years

WAHOO – Though it’s only springtime, it’s never too early to start talking about football. Recently the NSAA released the football schedules and classifications for its member high schools back in early February.

Wahoo, who is no stranger to playing a tough and daunting schedule, will have another brutal one over the next two seasons.

The Warriors will open up the year against Class C-1 runner-up Pierce, playing them on the road in 2022. Their week five matchups the next two years will be Class C-1 state champion Columbus Lakeview, playing them on the road this upcoming season.

Other tough games on the schedule will be Ashland-Greenwood in week two, Auburn in week three and Columbus Scotus in week seven. All three of these schools made the Class C-1 playoffs a season ago, with two of the three teams winning at least one game.

Similar to Wahoo, Bishop Neumann will have a daunting schedule in Class C-2. They open up the season against Milford and then have games against Lincoln Lutheran, Hastings St. Cecilia and Yutan.

Instead of starting off the year with David City Aquinas like they have the past few seasons, the Cavaliers will face the Monarchs in the last game of the year. Neumann plays Aquinas at home in 2022 and will take to the road in 2023 for the rivalry matchup.

Yutan, who will also remain in Class C-2, shares the same district with Neumann for the next two years. Also in the C2-2 district is Aquinas, David City and Louisville.

The Chieftains will open up the season with Malcolm on the road and then take on Hartington Cedar Catholic and Neumann at home in weeks three and five. The final big test for Yutan comes in week eight against Aquinas. In fact, the Chieftains will be in David City two weeks in a row this year, with a matchup with David City the week before their showdown with the Monarchs.

Ashland-Greenwood will not have to take on the two teams that made the state finals last year for Class C-1 like Wahoo, but they will open up the year against Columbus Lakeview. In week three the Bluejays will meet up with Auburn, Class B runner-up from last season, and the following week they face Auburn, who took A-G down to the wire last year,.

The Bluejays close the season out with a week seven matchup with Boys Town and take on Platteview in the regular season finale.

Waverly has an interesting schedule with games against two of the newest high schools coming to Nebraska in Lincoln Northwest and Gretna East. The Vikings are slated to play the Falcons (Northwest) to end the year the next two seasons and will take on the Gretna East Griffins in week seven of 2023 when the school is officially set to open.

Waverly will do battle with Elkhorn in the opening game of the year the next two seasons and also have a matchup against Scottsbluff. They will play the Bearcats at home this year and then travel to western Nebraska next year.

The Mustangs of Raymond Central are set to open their season the next two years against Capitol Conference foe Arlington. They will have a tough stretch of four games following the opener with Malcolm, Omaha Roncalli Catholic, Wayne and Auburn.

In smaller classes, we see Mead and East Butler flip flop between D-1 and D-2. The Raiders, who are growing in their boys enrollment, make the jump to D-1 and the Tigers drop down to D-2 for the first time in the school’s history.

Mead is set to play Johnson County Central to start the season and then hit the road to take on Shelby-Rising City in week two and Johnson-Brock in week three. They will get two tougher tests when they take on Elmwood-Murdock in week five and Weeping Water in week six.

Despite moving to D-2, East Butler’s schedule is not looking friendly at all. They play Nebraska Lutheran in week one, but then have matchups against perennial powerhouses Humphrey St. Francis and Howells-Dodge in weeks four and five. They also travel to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, which has been a solid ball club the last few seasons.

Cedar Bluffs, which was D-1 last year, will remain in the class for the next two seasons. They play Omaha Christian Academy to start the season and then take on Walthill in week two. Later in the season, they will face some tough competition in Cross County who made the D-1 state championship last year, and then Clarkson/Leigh and Shelby-Rising City the following two weeks.