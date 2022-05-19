Area golfers qualify for State Tournament in Lincoln

LINCOLN- After playing well for most of the season, the Yutan boys golf team was able to extend their season another week at the Class C-1 Boys Golf Invite at the Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lincoln on May 16. The Chieftains got second place overall with a score of 343, while Lincoln Lutheran won the district with a 340.

Leading the way with a medal in fifth place for Yutan was Jude Elgert with a 79. One stroke back of him and getting seventh was senior Jake Richmond.

Outside of the top two golfers, three through five on the squad played exceptionally well for the Chieftains as well. Jack Edwards finished with a 90, Benjamin Denly carded a 94, and Creek Kennedy shot a 95 for 18 holes.

Also qualifying for the state meet from the district was Bishop Neumann’s lone golfer Steven Sladky. He finished the day with a 79, which was good enough to get him fourth place overall.

The prior week, Yutan wrapped up their regular season at the Lincoln Christian Invite on May 10. The Chieftains were able to take home some hardware from this meet as well, getting second place with a score of 348.

Elgert had the top score for Yutan, as he tied for fourth place with an 83, but ended up getting sixth after a scorecard playoff. Getting eighth place was Richmond who was one stroke back of Elgert with an 84.

Also coming in below 90 was Kennedy who shot an 87. The final two golfers for the Chieftains were Edwards with a 94 and Denly who shot a 97.

On the same day, Sladky traveled to the Waverly Invite for the Cavaliers at the Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln. He was up against stiff Class B competition and finished five strokes out of the medals by shooting a 90.

The Class C State Golf Tournament will be played at the Elks Country Club in Columbus on May 24 and 25. On both days, the tournament is set to start at 9 a.m.