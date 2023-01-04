Area Girls Wrestling Results: Rickets and Alexis Pehrson remain unbeaten

Winnebago Girls Wrestling Invite:1. South Sioux City 185 points, 2. Norfolk 117 points, 3. Fremont 104 points, 4. Omaha Westside 103.5 points, 5. Harrisburg, Iowa 94 points, 6. Wahoo 92 points, 7. Scribner-Snyder 80 points, 8. Yutan 68 points.

115 pounds: Quarterfinal- Grace Darling (Wahoo) 7-3 won by fall over Cloe Mandel (West Point-Beemer) 16-10 (Fall 1:37), Semifinal — Grace Darling (Wahoo) 7-3 won by decision over Jazmin Haller (Norfolk) 14-2 (Dec 9-4), 1st Place Match — Leynn Luna (Boone Central) 12-2 won by fall over Grace Darling (Wahoo) 7-3 (Fall 3:27).

120 pounds: Championship Round 1- Aubrie Pehrson (Yutan) 24-1 won by fall over Ashley Melcher (Summerland) 3-8 (Fall 0:21), Quarterfinal — Aubrie Pehrson (Yutan) 24-1 won by fall over Selena Mccrery (Bennington) 10-5 (Fall 3:04), Semifinal — Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Avon) 14-2 won by decision over Aubrie Pehrson (Yutan) 24-1 (Dec 9-2), Semifinal — Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Avon) 14-2 won by decision over Aubrie Pehrson (Yutan) 24-1 (Dec 9-2).

125 pounds: Championship Round 1- Alexis Pehrson (Yutan) 19-0 won by fall over Haylee Popken (West Point-Beemer) 0-4 (Fall 1:14), Quarterfinal — Alexis Pehrson (Yutan) 19-0 won by fall over Ariana Blume (Valentine) 7-5 (Fall 0:23), Semifinal — Alexis Pehrson (Yutan) 19-0 won by fall over Micah McGillivray (Stanton) 11-5 (Fall 1:15), 1st Place Match — Alexis Pehrson (Yutan) 19-0 won by fall over Jaycee Bruns (Wayne) 16-2 (Fall 0:19).

130 pounds: Championship Front- Jordyn Campbell (Yutan) 23-3 won by fall over Kaitlyn Sease (Ainsworth) 4-6 (Fall 1:44), Championship Front — Jordyn Campbell (Yutan) 23-3 won by fall over Dakota Gress (High Plains Community) 12-4 (Fall 1:22), Championship Front — Peyton Hellmann (Bon Homme/Avon) 14-1 won by fall over Jordyn Campbell (Yutan) 23-3 (Fall 0:59), 3rd Place Match- Jordyn Campbell (Yutan) 23-3 won by fall over Kylie Sullivan (Fremont) 15-4 (Fall 0:59).

140 pounds: Quarterfinal- Megan Robinson (Wahoo) 9-5 won by fall over Marleen Alamillo (South Sioux City) 14-9 (Fall 3:30), Semifinal — Mayte Alandra Flores Garcia (Wakefield) 7-3 won by fall over Megan Robinson (Wahoo) 9-5 (Fall 5:46), 3rd Place Match — Megan Robinson (Wahoo) 9-5 won by fall over Laila Cuevas (Norfolk) 10-7 (Fall 2:11).

145 pounds: Quarterfinal- Maggie Fiene (Conestoga) 13-5 won by fall over Jessi Hasenkamp (Wahoo) 10-5 (Fall 4:28), Cons. Round 2 — Jessi Hasenkamp (Wahoo) 10-5 won by fall over Isis Pascual-Rodriguez (West Point-Beemer) 10-13 (Fall 1:40), Cons. Semi — Jessi Hasenkamp (Wahoo) 10-5 won by fall over Alizabeth Whitley (Lyons-Decatur Northeast) 10-7 (Fall 2:13), 5th Place Match- Jessi Hasenkamp (Wahoo) 10-5 won by fall over Kayla Bobeldyke (Norfolk) 14-4 (Fall 3:28).

155 pounds: Championship Round 1 — Abigial James (Blair) 10-5 won by fall over Lanta Hitz (Wahoo) 9-8 (Fall 1:35), Cons. Round 1 — Lanta Hitz (Wahoo) 9-8 won by fall over Alyssa Gerken (West Point-Beemer) 0-8 (Fall 2:08), Cons. Round 2 — Lanta Hitz (Wahoo) 9-8 won by fall over Ziomara Ruiz (West Point-Beemer) 9-7 (Fall 1:50), Cons. Semi — Lanta Hitz (Wahoo) 9-8 won by fall over Raegan Mangelsen (Norfolk) 3-10 (Fall 0:56), 5th Place Match — Abigial James (Blair) 10-5 won by fall over Lanta Hitz (Wahoo) 9-8 (Fall 1:39).

170 pounds: Championship Round 1- Kaylee Ricketts (Wahoo) 17-0 won by fall over Calie Cockburn (Tri-County) 2-2 (Fall 0:40), Quarterfinal- Kaylee Ricketts (Wahoo) 17-0 won by fall over Gabrielle Landon (Conestoga) 6-8 (Fall 1:09), Semifinal- Kaylee Ricketts (Wahoo) 17-0 won by fall over Macy Barber (Omaha Westside) 19-5 (Fall 0:47), 1st Place Match- Kaylee Ricketts (Wahoo) 17-0 won by fall over Gia Miller (Viborg-Hurley) 9-4 (Fall 0:51).

120 JV: Quarterfinal- Addison Newill (Cedar Bluffs) 2-3 won by fall over Adilynn Scheffler (Boone Central) 3-6 (Fall 0:35), Semifinal — Addison Newill (Cedar Bluffs) 2-3 won by fall over Macy Wilson (Wayne) 3-11 (Fall 2:36), 1st Place Match- Aubrey Jensen (Viborg-Hurley) 3-0 won by fall over Addison Newill (Cedar Bluffs) 2-3 (Fall 1:12).