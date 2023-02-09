WAHOO – A year after four girls from the area qualified for the inaugural NSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament, six were able to claim a spot during the 2023 Girls Wrestling Districts Tournaments held across Nebraska on Feb. 3 and 4.

The returning qualifiers were Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo, Alexis and Aubrie Pehrson of Yutan and Sophia Shultz of Raymond Central. Ricketts and the Pehrson twins look to defend their state titles from last year and Shultz will be competing in her first Girls State Wrestling Championships after wrestling in the boys tournament a season ago.

Both Grace Darling for Wahoo and Jordynn Campbell for Yutan qualified for their first state meets.

Darling and Ricketts got to state at the A-4 District at Bridgeport, where the Warriors came in sixth out of over 30 teams with 73 points. Winning at 170 pounds was Ricketts and Darling finished second at 115 pounds.

Ricketts mowed through her competition with pins in 4:19 and 1:29 against Hadlie Wolf of Lexington and Kyliah Engledow of Mitchell to reach the finals. In her championship match, she received a medical forfeit from Jocelyn Ambriz of Ansley-Litchfield.

Darling got pins in her first three matches over Amyiah Flores of Gothenburg, Hailey Medina of Gering and Sonny Sowles of Minden in 1:16, 2:44 and 2:47. The senior wasn’t able to get by Jolyn Pozehl of Ainsworth in the title match and fell by pin in 1:55.

Katie Elder at 120 pounds, Megan Robinson at 140 pounds, Jessi Hasenkamp at 145 pounds and Lanta Hitz at 155 pounds reached the consolation semifinals and lost. Hasenkamp and Robinson both won two matches, Elder picked three victories and Hitz won once.

After becoming the first girl in Raymond Central’s history to qualify for the Boys State Wrestling Championships last year, Shultz added more to her decorated career as the first girls state wrestling qualifier for the school this year. She took home second place at 115 pounds and helped the Mustangs get 21st as a team with 26 points at the A-1 District at Fremont.

The junior pinned Sophia Peklo of Omaha Skutt in 0:24 and Jaina Chlopek of Millard South in 0:44 in her first two rounds. Shultz followed that up by defeating Genesis Solis of Grand Island and Morgan Maschmann of Beatrice in 0:36 and 0:23 by pin. In the finals, she fell by a pin in 1:40 against Klyee Plowman of Conestoga.

With a pair of gold medals from Alexis and Aubrie Pehrson at 120 and 125 pounds and a second place finish from Campbell at 130, the Yutan girls tied for seventh with 74 points at the A-2 District Tournament at Madison High School.

Aubrie Pehrson had no issues qualifying for the state tournament again at 120 pounds. She pinned Addison Neal of McCook, Chloe Wattier of Battle Creek and Jamelah Taylor of Papillion La Vista in 0:29, 0:32 and 0:32 in her three matches wrestled.

After receiving a bye in round one, Alexis Pehrson pinned Ruby Knull of Battle Creek and Alee Luna of Boone Central in 0:43 and 1:15. In her first place match, she was pushed hard against Ambie Custard of McCook, but survived with a 6-2 decision.

Campbell picked up all three of her wins via the pin in 0:28, 1:58 and 2:44 over Bailey King of Logan View, Payton Becker of Boone Central and Jordan Aschoff of Norfolk Catholic. Against a 28-1 Ann Marie Meiman of Omaha North, she lost by pin in 3:14.

All the girls now have a week off for practice leading up to the state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Feb. 17 and 18.