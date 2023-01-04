Area Boys Wrestling Results: Teams get back on mat at holiday tournament

Neumann Grove Invite: 1. Wilber-Clatonia 217 points, 2. Boone Central 204 points, 3. Norfolk JV 177 points, 14. Cedar Bluffs 13 points.

106 pounds: Quarterfinal- Dale Shaner of Cedar Bluffs went 3-2 and took fifth place overall. 5th Place Match — Dale Shaner (Cedar Bluffs) 8-4 won by medical forfeit over Trevor Hancock (Omaha Concordia) 12-8 (M. For.)

Fillmore Central Invite: 1. York 202 points, 2. Fillmore Central 155 points, 3. Bishop Neumann 144 points, 4. East Butler 106.5 points, 5. Yutan 103 points.

113 pounds: Janson Pilkington of Yutan went 5-0 and took first place overall. First Place Match — Janson Pilkington (Yutan) 17-5 won by fall over Isaac Ciro (York) 7-8 (Fall 0:58).

120 pounds: Landon Sund of Bishop Neumann went 4-1 and took second place overall. First Place Match — Connor Rempe (South Central) 23-3 won by fall over Landon Sund (Bishop Neumann) 17-4 (Fall 3:48).

126 pounds: Aaron Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann went 5-0 and took first place overall. First Place Match — Aaron Ohnoutka (Bishop Neumann) 19-0 won by decision over Reece Kocian (East Butler) 14-3 (Dec 7-0); Jaxon Wood of Yutan went 2-3 overall and took sixth place overall. 5th Place Match — Emmitt Dirks (York) 15-4 won by fall over Jaxon Wood (Yutan) 7-15 (Fall 1:46).

132 pounds: Trev Arlt of Yutan went 5-0 and took first place overall. 1st Place Match- Trev Arlt (Yutan) 23-2 won in sudden victory — 1 over Lane Bohac (E. Butler) 15-2 (SV-1 2-0); David Hart of Bishop Neumann went 3-2 and took sixth place overall. 5th Place Match — Dakota Gibson (Doniphan Trumball) 16-2 won by decision over David Hart (Bishop Neumann) 5-3 (Dec 3-0).

138 pounds: Max Egr of Yutan went 2-3 and took ninth place overall. 9th Place Match — Max Egr (Yutan) 3-2 won by fall over Waylon Rayburn (F Central) 2-8 (Fall 1:26).

145 pounds: Max Lautenschlager of Bishop Neumann went 5-0 and Cade Lierman went 4-1 to get first and second place overall. 1st Place Match — Max Lautenschlager (Bishop Neumann) 20-1 won by medical forfeit over Cade Lierman (Bishop Neumann) 15-2 (M. For.); Tyler Keiser of Yutan went 2-3 overall to get eighth place. 7th Place Match — Zayden Delgado ((Doniphan Trumball) 9-5 won by fall over Tyler Keiser (Yutan) 6-12 (Fall 2:04); Ben Lautenschlager of Bishop Neumann went 2-3 overall to get 11th place. 11th Place Match — Ben Lautenschlager (Bishop Neumann) 5-10 won by fall over Chase Myers (F Central) 2-4 (Fall 2:45).

152 pounds: Adam Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann went 5-0 and took first place overall. 1st Place Match — Adam Ohnoutka (Bishop Neumann) 18-2 won in sudden victory — 1 over Aiden Hinrichs (F Central) 18-4 (SV-1 9-7); Jesse Kult of Yutan went 4-1 overall and took third place overall. 3rd Place Match — Jesse Kult (Yutan) 19-4 won by decision over Franklin Musungay (York) 6-5 (Dec 3-1).

160 pounds: Nate Rupp of Yutan went 2-3 and took seventh place overall. 7th Place Match — Nate Rupp (Yutan) 5-8 won by decision over Dawson Lemburg (Palmer) 7-11 (Dec 10-3).

170 pounds: Jack Dart of Bishop Neumann went 1-4 and took ninth place overall. 9th Place Match — Jack Dart (Bishop Neumann) 2-14 won by fall over David Hodges (Superior) 3-15 (Fall 0:25).

182 pounds: Thomas Vrana of Bishop Neumann went 3-2 and took third place overall. 3rd Place Match — Thomas Vrana (Bishop Neumann) 16-6 won by fall over Preston LeClair (Axtell) 10-10 (Fall 4:30).

195 pounds: Derek Wacker of Yutan and Trent Moudry of Bishop Neumann went 5-0 and 4-1 and took first and second place overall. 1st Place Match — Derek Wacker (Yutan) 16-1 won by decision over Trent Moudry (Bishop Neumann) 18-1 (Dec 11-7).

Bennington Dual Tournament: In a 10-team tournament the Wahoo Wrestling took 10th place with a 0-5 record.

106 pounds: Briin Starmer of Wahoo went 1-4 overall; 120 pounds: Jayse Styskal of Wahoo went 1-3 overall with one decision victory; 126 pounds: Grady Meyer of Wahoo went 4-1 overall with two decision wins and two pins; 138 pounds: Caden Smart of Wahoo went 4-1 overall with four pins; 145 pounds: Jet Nuckolls of Wahoo went 0-3 overall; 152 pounds: Noah Bordovsky of Wahoo went 2-3 overall with one pin; 160 pounds: Jaymes Gaskins of Wahoo went 0-1 overall; 170 pounds: Kaleb Broome of Wahoo went 3-2 overall with two decisions and one pin; 182 pounds: Wyatt Rezek of Wahoo went 2-3 overall and had one major decision; 195 pounds: Daniel Oehm of Wahoo went 0-4 overall; 220 and 285 pounds: Dominek Rohleder went 5-0 with a pin and a major decision; 220 and 285 pounds: Trevor Beavers of Wahoo went 4-1 with a decision win and a pin.

Wood River Dual Tournament: In an eight-team tournament the Raymond Central Wrestling team took second place with a 3-2 record.

106 pounds: Sean Shultz of Raymond Central went 2-0 overall; 106 and 113 pounds: Elijah Ehlers of Raymond Central went 5-0 with two pins and a major decision; 126 and 132 pounds: Jacob Shultz of Raymond Central went 4-1 overall with three pins; 132 pounds: Remington Parham of Raymond Central went 2-2 with a decision victory and a pin; 138 pounds: Phillip Karpov of Raymond Central went 4-1 overall with three pints; 145 pounds: Wyatt Jelinek of Raymond Central went 1-1 overall; 152 pounds: Kyle Peterson went 4-1 overall with two pins, one decision win and a major decision; 160 pounds: Tie Hollandsworth went 5-0 with two pins, a tech fall and a major decision; 170 pounds: Cameron Shultz of Raymond Central went 3-1 overall with a pin, a tech fall and a decision win; 170 pounds: Jace Lickliter of Raymond Central went 1-0 overall with one pin; 182 pounds: Mason Kreikemeier of Raymond Central went 4-1 overall with two pins and a sudden victory; 195 pounds: Logan Jelinek of Raymond Central went 3-2 overall with two pins; 220 and 285 pounds: Tyson Malousek of Raymond Central went 2-3 overall with one pine; 220 and 285 pounds: Jude Burton of Raymond Central went 4-1 overall with four pins.