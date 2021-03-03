Aquatic Center design agreement progresses

WAVERLY – The Waverly City Council approved an 85-page agreement with an engineering company out of Omaha for the Aquatic Center.

Lamp Rynearson, the engineering company, will oversee the center’s final design as well as construction administration. The contract is for $369,750 plus no more than $6,000 for travel expenses.

Because of the $400,000 grant the city received for the project from Nebraska Game and Parks, the city can only work on design before June 1. After June 1, Lamp Rynearson will be able to let bids so the city can decide which contractor will win the project.

Kyle McCawley, a senior project manager for Lamp Rynearson, attended the meeting to give a short synopsis of what the company will provide for the city with the agreement. After bids are let and Lamp Rynearson is able to recommend the least costly, best contractor, McCawley said construction will begin after June 1 and the contractor will work through winter to be tentatively ready to be open by summer 2022.

“I think it should give contractors a sufficient amount of time to build a pool of this scale in that amount of time,” McCawley said.