Aquatic Center design agreement progresses

WAVERLY – The Waverly City Council approved an 85-page agreement with an engineering company out of Omaha for the Aquatic Center.
Lamp Rynearson, the engineering company, will oversee the center’s final design as well as construction administration. The contract is for $369,750 plus no more than $6,000 for travel expenses.
Because of the $400,000 grant the city received for the project from Nebraska Game and Parks, the city can only work on design before June 1. After June 1, Lamp Rynearson will be able to let bids so the city can decide which contractor will win the project.
Kyle McCawley, a senior project manager for Lamp Rynearson, attended the meeting to give a short synopsis of what the company will provide for the city with the agreement. After bids are let and Lamp Rynearson is able to recommend the least costly, best contractor, McCawley said construction will begin after June 1 and the contractor will work through winter to be tentatively ready to be open by summer 2022.
“I think it should give contractors a sufficient amount of time to build a pool of this scale in that amount of time,” McCawley said.
Up until June 1, the city and Lamp Rynearson will work to finalize the fine points of the Aquatic Center’s design. During the discussion of this agreement, McCawley also mentioned that the pool would have a 100-spot parking lot and they will be working on upgrading the access road with the city.
“Our firm is extremely excited and appreciative of this project and to work with your community on this project,” McCawley said.
McCawley said that Lamp Rynearson and the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund Aquatic Center Committee as well as the city have previously been working together on the project.
Kris Bohac and other members of the GWAFF Aquatic Center Committee attended the meeting. Bohac said making progress on the project will help further fundraising.
“That’s sort of our next step is to really start pushing some of these businesses a little more and we’ve gotten some donations from people already,” Bohac said.
She also mentioned that there would be another fundraising event in the future. Overall, the committee is excited.
“We’re excited that it’s taking shape and ready to get back to work,” Bohac said.
The city council will next meet March 9 at the VFW Post in Waverly.