April Girls soccer loses by one in EMC consolation game
April Girls soccer loses by one in EMC consolation game

Waverly Lily Krajewski 4.21

KICK: Waverly sophomore Lily Krajewski clears the ball during a game against Blair on Thursday at Waverly High School. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

WAVERLY – The Waverly girls soccer team opened Eastern Midland Conference Tournament play with a contest at home against Elkhorn in the opening round.

Waverly scored two second half goals to pull out the opening round win.

Freshman Olivia Hind and junior Elly Spencer each scored goals for the home team.

Senior Maddie Dutton set up both goals with a nice helper.

Senior Tara Tenopir earned the shutout win in goal while stoning four Antler shot attempts.

The opening round tourney win put the Vikings into the semifinals where they squared off against a talented Norris squad in Hickman on April 13.

Norris scored a single goal in the first half and then tacked on two more to pull away for the three goal victory.

Tenopir stopped 10 shots, but took the loss in goal for the Vikings.

The loss put the Vikings into a third-place match up against Elkhorn North in Waverly on April 15.

The Timberwolves scored the match’s only goal in the first half.

Tenopir had a solid game in net for the Vikings and was tagged with the loss despite allowing just one goal and stopping 10 shots on goal.

The loss dropped the Viking record to 5-6 on the year.

 

 

