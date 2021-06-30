Anglers heading to lake in record numbers

“June’s been hot. I’ve

had to check the calendar to make sure that we aren’t into July already. It feels like it,” Bauer stated.

Catching fish when temperatures climb into the 90’s is not easy as fish become less active in an attempt to conserve energy when water temperatures increase.

Bauer said that fishing reports across eastern Nebraska have been good.

Fishing pressure at Lake Wanahoo in Wahoo has been steady and bass are plentiful said Bauer. Panfish are also being pulled out of Wanahoo in this first stretch of summer.

Bauer said that fishing at Czechland Lake near Prague and Memphis Lake near Ashland has also been strong.

It should get even better at Memphis once the catfish bite gains momentum.

“Guys have good luck fishing for catfish up in Memphis and I think it will be really good this summer,” said Bauer.

Bauer said that Branched Oak, near Malcolm, has an abundance of channel and flathead catfish and thinks that some big ones will be caught on the lake very soon.