Andrew Otto soars to new heights at Milford Invite

MILFORD- Despite windy and unpredictable weather on April 12, Andrew Otto of Raymond Central put down his best mark of the season in the high jump at the Milford Invite. By clearing 6-06 he was able to take home the gold and more importantly helped lead the Mustangs boys to a fourth place finish overall with 45 points.

On top of his outstanding performance in the high jump, Andrew Otto also took first in the triple jump with a jump of 41-04. Gavin Gehle also medaled in the event for Raymond Central by getting fourth place with a mark of 38-03.

Gavin Gehle also medaled in the long jump. He took fourth place in the event with a jump of 18-11. Coming in sixth place was Dain Wilson who finished with a mark of 18-02.

In the 1,600 meter run, both Wyatt Svoboda and Landon Lubischer were able to medal. Getting third place in a time of 5:31.24 was Wyatt Svoboda and coming in sixth place was Landon Lubischer by clocking a 5:40.91.

Tavis Steele continues to have an excellent freshmen season in the middle distance events. He got fourth place in the 800 meter run by running a 2:17.04.

The only relay of the day was the 4x800 and the Mustang boys were able to get third place. Svoboda, Cole Dubas, Landon Lubischer, and Steele came through in a time of 10:02.30.

On the girl’s side, Raymond Central finished in the middle of the pack in the team standings with 62 points scored. The jumps continue to be the best events for the Mustangs.

Winning the long jump was Madelyn Lubischer who finished with a mark of 15-01.25. Taking second place in the event was Rachel Potter who ended up jumping 14-08.

In the triple jump, Adelyn Heiss came in second place by jumping 31-02.25. Earning a fifth place finish in the event was Rachel Potter who finished with a mark of 29-05.75.

Getting two fourth place finishes in the 100 and 200 meter dashes was Sava Hitz. She clocked a 13.62 in the 100 meter dash and ran a 29.06 in the 200 meter dash.

Not medaling, but also making it to the finals in the 200 meter dash was Katie Fisher. She got eighth place in a time of 31.04.

After winning the long jump, Madelyn Lubischer was able to follow it up with a top finish in the 300 meter hurdles. She won by 46 tenths of a second by running a 51.30.

On top of the medal won by Madelyn Lubischer in the 300 hurdles, the Mustangs earned two medals in the 100 meter hurdles as well. Taking second place was Autumn Haislet who ran an 18.14 and coming in fourth was Emaree Harris who ran an 18.66.

Tying for fourth place in the high jump were Kamarin Simmons and Quincy Cotter. They both ended up clearing 4-10.

Raymond Central also competed at the Wahoo Invite on April 14. The rest of the results from the Milford Invite for the Mustangs can be found below.

Milford Booster Club Meet

Girls shot put- 13. Alli Miller 26-05; Boys shot put- 8. Lennox Starr 38-11.50, 13. Carson Tice 36-01; Girls discus- 9. Alli Miller 81-08, 17. Ellie White 60-05; Boys discus- 8. Lennox Starr 119-04, 12. Jude Burton 97-05, 15. Carson Tice 88-01; Boys triple jump- 9. Nathan Dubas 33-05.50; Boys long jump- 9. Nathan Dubas 33-05.50; Girls long jump- 13. Madi Leise 11-10; Boys high jump- 6. Reid Otto 5-10, 12. Preston Lubischer 5-04; Girls high jump- 11. Mady Ayres 4-04; Boys 100 meter dash- 12.Elijah Ehlers 12.51, 13. Dain Wilson 12.67; Girls 100 meter dash- 10. Katie Fisher 14.56, 16. Madi Leise 16.09; Boys 200 meter dash- 16. Elijah Ehlers 26.90, 17. Dawson Potter 27.37; Girls 200 meter dash- 10. Adelyn Heiss 30.79; Boys 400 meter dash- 9. Jude Burton, 1:01.79; Boys 800 meter run- 13. Cole Dubas 2:33.54; Girls 800 meter run- 7. Taylor Oldfield 2:58.65, 11. Mady Ayres 3:15.10; Boys 110 meter hurdles- 7. Reid Otto 18.68, 8. Preston Lubischer 18.86; Girls 100 meter hurdles- 9. Kamarin Simmons 22.65; Boys 300 meter hurdles- 9. Preston Lubischer 50.32; Girls 300 meter hurdles- 9. Preston Lubischer 50.32.