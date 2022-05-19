Andrew Otto and Madelyn Lubischer headed to State Track Meet

WAVERLY- Despite making the tough jump up from Class C to Class B in track this year, the Raymond Central track teams were able to get two athletes to the state meet at the B-3 District Invite at Waverly on May 10. They were Andrew Otto who won the triple with a mark of 41-08 and Madelyn Lubischer who got second in the 300 meter hurdles by clocking a personal record time of 49.33.

As a team, both Mustang squads scored 15 points. They got eighth place in the boy’s team standings and tenth in the girl’s team race.

On top of Andrew Otto winning the triple jump, Gavin Gehle came in fifth place. He finished with a personal record jump of 39-09.50.

In the high jump, Andrew Otto wasn’t able to replicate some of his six foot jumps from earlier this year. As a result, he got sixth by clearing 5-09.

Coming in sixth place in the 300 meter hurdles was Reid Otto. He came through the finish line in a time of 44.01.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Wyatt Svoboda, Lennox Starr, Preston Lubischer, and Tavis Steele got sixth by running a 3:54.77.

Candela Manrique came up just short of qualifying in the 400 meter dash on the girl’s side. She got fourth place overall in a time of 1:03.12.

On top of the two individual medals, the girls placed in two relays. Sava Hitz, Manrique, Makenna Gehle, and Madelyn Lubischer got fifth running a 52.68 in the 4x100 and Makenna Gehle, Quincy Cotter, Madelyn Lubischer, and Manrique took sixth in the 4x400 by posting a 4:38.26.

The Class B State Track Meet is May 18 and 19 at Omaha Burke Stadium. Andrew Otto competed in the triple jump and Madelyn Lubischer in the prelims of the 300 meter hurdles on May 18.