American Legion National Commander to visit Valparaiso

LINCOLN – The American Legion National Commander, James W. Oxford, will be visiting parts of Nebraska starting Thursday, March 11 through Monday, March 15. Oxford was elected as National Commander at the 2019 American Legion National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is the first National Commander to serve a two-year term.

Oxford’s visit will include a tour at the Victory Park Apartments in Lincoln, a “Meet and Greet” with South Omaha Post 331 and Bellevue Post 339, attending annual District Conventions in Valparaiso and Crofton and will be capped off with a banquet dinner in Norfolk at the Norfolk Lodge.

The banquet is open to the public and tickets can be purchased through Norfolk Post 16 until March 1.

Additional information on Commander Oxford’s visit can be obtained by calling the Nebraska American Legion Headquarters at 402-464-6338.