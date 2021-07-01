Amendments made to fiscal year budget

WAHOO – As the 2020-2021 fiscal year nears the end, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors approved amendments to this fiscal year’s budget at the meeting on June 22 for different county entities including a $4.5 million amendment to Saunders Medical Center’s adopted budget.
SMC’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Chase Manstedt spoke at the public hearing held by the supervisors specifically for the hospital’s amendment.
“I’m coming to you guys today with a good problem,” Manstedt said. “We’re doing better than we anticipated. All in all we’re looking for roughly a $4.5 million increase in our budget.”
County Clerk Patti Lindgren said after the meeting that the request was to allow SMC to spend additional funds the hospital received from the federal government and clarify these funds. When SMC’s budget was adopted last year, it was not anticipated that the hospital would gain this additional revenue from the federal government, which included COVID relief funds.
The previously adopted budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year was $35,233,435 and with this amendment it will clarify the budget to $40,104,236.
After closing the public hearing and approving the SMC amendment, the board also amended 2020-2021 fiscal year budgets for the Saunders County Veteran Service Office adding $1,900, the surveyor’s budget adding $1,950 and the election commissioner’s budget adding $9,200.
Lindgren, who also holds the election commissioner title, explained that the extra expenses stem from COVID-19 precautions during the 2020 General Election as well as the upcoming recall election in Valparaiso.
Just before the November election Lindgren’s office was struck with COVID-19. County Attorney Joe Dobesh said the situation was unprecedented because her office was one of the first county offices to experience it.
“The fact that we got that election off without calling the national guard was nothing short of a miracle,” Dobesh said.
With June 29 being the fifth Tuesday of the month, the county board will not meet again until July 6 at 9 a.m.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.