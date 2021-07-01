Amendments made to fiscal year budget

WAHOO – As the 2020-2021 fiscal year nears the end, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors approved amendments to this fiscal year’s budget at the meeting on June 22 for different county entities including a $4.5 million amendment to Saunders Medical Center’s adopted budget.

SMC’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Chase Manstedt spoke at the public hearing held by the supervisors specifically for the hospital’s amendment.

“I’m coming to you guys today with a good problem,” Manstedt said. “We’re doing better than we anticipated. All in all we’re looking for roughly a $4.5 million increase in our budget.”

County Clerk Patti Lindgren said after the meeting that the request was to allow SMC to spend additional funds the hospital received from the federal government and clarify these funds. When SMC’s budget was adopted last year, it was not anticipated that the hospital would gain this additional revenue from the federal government, which included COVID relief funds.

The previously adopted budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year was $35,233,435 and with this amendment it will clarify the budget to $40,104,236.