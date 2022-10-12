Alvo UMC planning fundraisers with community mindset

ALVO – The village of Alvo has been in the news often in recent months – and usually for the wrong reasons.

A pile of scrap tires – which has largely been cleared – drew the ire of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for being more than double legal size. And the Alvo Village Board was sued last November for neglecting to hold a recall election after a petition amassed the necessary signatures.

The controversies and negative publicity work directly against what leaders at the Alvo United Methodist Church are hoping to do for the village of about 100: to make outsiders and locals see Alvo as the wholesome community that the church’s members believe it is.

The church, along with the whole village, was hit hard by hail storms in June and was left with a damaged roof and golf-ball-sized holes in its siding. Insurance was able to cover the roof’s replacement, but the church had to pull from separate funds to fix the siding.

Now, the church is asking for some help and is planning a handful of events that Pastor Sandy Webster hopes will bring financial relief and also re-establish the church as a gathering place in the community.

“We just want to be present,” said Webster, who also leads services at Eagle United Methodist Church. “Some people don’t even know there is a church here, and others know and just haven’t been for years. So we’re trying to stir some interest and draw some people in.”

Up first on the calendar is a garage sale to be held at Dougherty’s Tree Farm on Alvo’s eastern edge on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The church has been taking donations for the garage sale for several weeks. Polish dogs and sloppy joes will be available for lunch.

“We’ve got some really clean, quality donations,” Webster said. “We’re hoping it will be well-attended and a big deal so we can make some money for the church.”

A Santa Claus-themed quilt, made by Webster, will be up for a raffle as well, and tickets will be a dollar apiece. The winner will be drawn at the church’s Christmas program on Dec. 11.

The church’s congregation is small, and has gotten smaller in recent years. On a typical Sunday, about five or six people are present for service, Webster said.

But she thinks of the church’s congregation as one that’s small but mighty. She's been impressed with the congregation’s commitment to the church since she took over as pastor in July of 2021.

“The faithfulness and the willingness to do the work is very strong here, which is very remarkable,” she said. “It’s refreshing here that they do so much on their own and take care of things and volunteer.”

One of those ardent supporters of the church is Bonnie Rosenboom, whose family has been part of the church since 1910. She said there are other members whose involvement with the church goes back generations.

“People have some roots here in this church,” Rosenboom said. “It’s our little sanctuary.”

Webster says her approach to church is a little different, though, incorporating lighthearted jokes into her sermons, while also providing “instructions to be a better believer and faithful person.”

“What we want to be is a traditional church that people remember, but new and fresh enough that they want to come here,” Webster said.

Part of that mission starts with community-focused events like the garage sale, as well as a bake sale that they’ve got planned for the holiday season.

“In a little village, there’s lots of personalities, and it’s just good when you can come together on things,” Webster said. “As a church in town, we want to be part of that and be the heart of that.

Rosenboom and Webster are confident that the church will recover, and they plan to keep up the fundraising efforts. They just want to be careful that the fundraising doesn’t cloud perception of the church.

“We want to be about mission, and we want to be about growing in faith,” Webster said. “I don’t want to be the church that’s always asking for money. If we can earn it and also do community work, that’s really a win-win.”

The church’s garage sale will take place on Oct. 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dougherty’s Tree Farm, located at 100 High School St. in Alvo. More information can be found on the “Alvo United Methodist Church” Facebook page.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.