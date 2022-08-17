ALLO plans to bring fiber services to Waverly

WAVERLY – The first steps to bringing ALLO Communications’ fiber-optic service to Waverly are underway.

At the Aug. 9 Waverly City Council meeting, the council approved the cable franchise agreement allowing ALLO – based in Imperial, Nebraska – to use the city’s right-of-ways to build fiber infrastructure.

Before the vote, Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes invited ALLO engineer Al Schroeder to speak before the council.

“It’s been a long time getting you to the table,” Gerdes said.

“Long overdue, right?” Schroeder said.

Schroeder said an expansion of ALLO’s services to Waverly had been prevented by a lack of fiber infrastructure in the city. But a recent initiative by the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners to extend fiber infrastructure throughout the county made bringing service to Waverly a worthwhile endeavor.

“The Lancaster County project to bring conduit across the county has helped us be able to come out here and serve Waverly in a more cost-effective manner,” Schroeder said.

Right now, the only other fiber provider in Waverly is Windstream, which is in the process of installing its own fiber infrastructure. Schroeder said ALLO’s services in Waverly will include voice, TV and broadband at speeds up to 2.4 gigabits per second. ALLO currently offers services or has construction underway in 21 Nebraska cities, as well as several in Colorado and Arizona.

“We really believe (Waverly is) underserved today,” Schroeder said. “And I think that our focus on customer service is going to make (Waverly) residents and businesses very happy.”

Schroeder said they hope to start construction in the late third quarter or early fourth quarter of this year, but ALLO spokesperson Tanna Hanna said in a phone call that the process can often be lengthy from the initial franchise approval to the actual construction phase.

She did not give a timeframe for when the building process will start, but she said ALLO hopes to announce its “intent to build” soon.

The process, she said, is often dependent on the number of contractors available to take on construction work. ALLO services are under construction in nearby Nebraska cities like Seward, Milford, York and Ashland, which could impact early timelines.

Hanna said that once ALLO formally announces its intent to build, it will provide an online map that displays where services will be offered, and where and when construction will take place. She said the project will provide fiber-optic access to every address in Waverly.

“Our goal is to bring connectivity and direct fiber connection, with our community involvement and customer support, to as many people as we can,” Hanna said. “We’ve been working with Waverly, and we’re excited to be getting close to finalizing the project.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.