All-Stars to showcase talent Saturday

FREMONT – Long time Wahoo girls basketball coach Linda Walker will get one more chance to coach three of her former players on June 19 at Midland University in the 14th annual Warrior All-Star Basketball Classic.

Walker, stepped down as coach of the Warriors after her team lost to Bishop Neumann 41-30 in the Class C1-4 Sub-District Championship game at Wahoo High School on Feb. 18.

Walker coached at Wahoo High School for 24 seasons and led the Warriors to 373 victories and two appearances in the Class C-1 state championship games in 2010 and 2011 only to see her teams lose heartbreakers to Bishop Neumann and Hastings St. Cecilia.

Walker will coach the “Light team” in Fremont and two Wahoo graduates will play for her. Kelsie Sears and Toni Greenfield will lace up the sneakers on Saturday.

Sears averaged 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the 13-10 Warriors during a solid senior season.

Greenfield averaged 5.8 points a game and led the team in rebounding at 6.1 per contest. She also finished second on the team in steals at 2.3 per contest.

Former Wahoo player Kharissa Eddie and Mead graduate Becca Halbmaier will find themselves on the other bench on Saturday playing for the “Dark team”.