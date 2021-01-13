Albrecht earns 150th win, Mustang grapplers stay busy

126-pound senior Mitch Albrecht lost for the fifth time this season when he was defeated in the 126-pound match for first place by Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann by a 10-5 decision. Albrecht’s record stands at 22-5.

170-pound senior Gavin Soden improved to 19-8 on the season and scored 22 points at the meet after finishing runner-up. Soden was defeated Jacob Stoner of Fillmore Central by an 8-2 decision in the 170-pound match for gold.

The Mustangs returned to action on Saturday to take part in the annual Wilber-Clatonia Dual meet.

The Mustangs finished in first place at the meet after sweeping to five dual wins.

The Mustangs defeated Sutton 66-9, Johnson County Central 66-12, Louisville 71-12, Wilber-Clatonia 48-33 and Lincoln Christian 74-3.

The story of the day was Albrecht earning his 150th career victory. Albrecht wrestled four times on Saturday and scored four pinfall victories while splitting time at 126 and 132 pounds.

132-pound junior Brock Skeahan notched four victories at the Saturday dual meet with both of his contested matches resulting in pinfall victories.