Albrecht earns 150th win, Mustang grapplers stay busy

FIRTH – The Raymond Central Mustang wrestling team took part in the annual Ron Severson Invitational at Norris High School on Jan. 5.
The Mustangs finished second at the meet after scoring 184 team points.
Fillmore Central secured the team title with 230.5 team points.
A pair of first place finishes powered the Mustangs to the second-place team finish.
138-pound junior Tucker Maxson finished fist the meet while scoring 28 team points. Maxson improved to 17-5 on the season after scoring three pinfall victories and a 4-0 decision over Treven Stassines of Fillmore Central in the 138-pound gold medal matchup.
152-pound junior Conner Kreikemeier improved to 14-1 on the season after capturing the top spot at the meet on Tuesday.
Kreikemeier defeated Kayden Jensen of Omaha Concordia by a 6-2 decision to claim the 152-pound gold medal.
113-pound freshman Jacob Schultz added 20 points to the Mustang total and improved to 19-8 on the season after finishing runner-up at the meet. Schultz was defeated by Aiden Trowbridge of Fillmore Central in the 113-pound title matchup.
120-pound sophomore Cameron Schultz also finished runner-up at the meet after falling to Isaac Wegrzyn of Lincoln Christian in the 120-pound gold medal matchup. Schultz scored 16 points and improved to 12-8 with his 2-1 performance.
126-pound senior Mitch Albrecht lost for the fifth time this season when he was defeated in the 126-pound match for first place by Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann by a 10-5 decision. Albrecht’s record stands at 22-5.
170-pound senior Gavin Soden improved to 19-8 on the season and scored 22 points at the meet after finishing runner-up. Soden was defeated Jacob Stoner of Fillmore Central by an 8-2 decision in the 170-pound match for gold.
The Mustangs returned to action on Saturday to take part in the annual Wilber-Clatonia Dual meet.
The Mustangs finished in first place at the meet after sweeping to five dual wins.
The Mustangs defeated Sutton 66-9, Johnson County Central 66-12, Louisville 71-12, Wilber-Clatonia 48-33 and Lincoln Christian 74-3.
The story of the day was Albrecht earning his 150th career victory. Albrecht wrestled four times on Saturday and scored four pinfall victories while splitting time at 126 and 132 pounds.
132-pound junior Brock Skeahan notched four victories at the Saturday dual meet with both of his contested matches resulting in pinfall victories.
Freshman Kaden Parde earned four contested victories in Oakland while competing at 160 pounds. He finished undefeated on the day.
Soden got just two matches at the meet, but finished 5-0 overall while competing at 170 pounds.
182-pound freshman Logan Jelinek earned five victories for the Mustangs at the dual meet with four of them coming in contested match ups.
Cameron Schultz finished 4-1 on Saturday with his only loss coming against Isaac Wegrzyn of Lincoln Christian.
Maxson finished with a record of 4-1 on the day while competing in the 138-pound weight class. His only loss came at the hands of Tommy Lokken of Wilber-Clatonia.
Kreikemeier finished 3-1 on Saturday with his loss coming at 160 pounds against Joseph Hinrichs of Sutton.