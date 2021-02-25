Albrecht, Bryce medal at State Wrestling Tournament

OMAHA – Senior Mitch Albrecht and junior Logan Bryce both left with medals from the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships last week.

Albrecht, the school’s all-time leader with 175 wins, finished fourth after losing twice to the same wrestler.

After finishing runner-up a season ago, Albrecht finished fourth last week while competing at 126 pounds.

Both of his losses came at the hands of Zach Zitek of Aquinas Catholic. Zitek scored a 13-2 major decision victory over Albrecht in the 126-pound match for third place. The loss ended Albrecht’s senior season with a record of 49-8. His four victories in Omaha all came by pinfall victories.

Junior Logan Bryce added to his state medal count with a fifth-place finish at 132. Bryce was runner-up a season ago.

Bryce avenged an earlier loss to Eli Vondra of Milford to claim fifth place with a 4-3 decision over the Eagle senior.

Bryce finished 4-2 in Omaha, ending his junior season with a record of 26-3.