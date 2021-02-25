Albrecht, Bryce medal at State Wrestling Tournament

OMAHA – Senior Mitch Albrecht and junior Logan Bryce both left with medals from the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships last week.
Albrecht, the school’s all-time leader with 175 wins, finished fourth after losing twice to the same wrestler.
After finishing runner-up a season ago, Albrecht finished fourth last week while competing at 126 pounds.
Both of his losses came at the hands of Zach Zitek of Aquinas Catholic. Zitek scored a 13-2 major decision victory over Albrecht in the 126-pound match for third place. The loss ended Albrecht’s senior season with a record of 49-8. His four victories in Omaha all came by pinfall victories.
Junior Logan Bryce added to his state medal count with a fifth-place finish at 132. Bryce was runner-up a season ago.
Bryce avenged an earlier loss to Eli Vondra of Milford to claim fifth place with a 4-3 decision over the Eagle senior.
Bryce finished 4-2 in Omaha, ending his junior season with a record of 26-3.
It was a disappointing state tournament for Mustang junior Conner Kreikemeier.
Kreikemeier finished runner-up last season as a sophomore at 152 while posting a record of 45-5.
Kreikemeier was upset in the quarterfinals at state by Christopher Feldner of Kearney Catholic and then was beaten by Clayton Harris of David City in the third round of consolations, leaving him one win shy of advancing to the medal round.
He finishes his season with a record of 38-6.
Freshman Jacob Schultz (113, 38-13) and senior Skylar Sterns (220, 25-18) both advanced to the state meet, but failed to win a match.