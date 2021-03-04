Al-Anon provides free services to Wahoo area

WAHOO – It’s been almost a year since the pandemic caused shutdowns throughout Nebraska, including Wahoo’s newest Al-Anon group that was scheduled to launch in March 2020.

When the state opened its doors again, the group was able to start meeting in July 2020 and have been ever since.

Step by Step is a family Al-Anon group that meets in the basement of the Wahoo Public Library each Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. All friends and family of alcoholics are welcome to the group.

Al-Anon has been providing support to friends and family of alcoholics since 1951 with over 24,000 groups in over 130 countries, according to information provided to the Wahoo Newspaper. This includes immediate family members, relatives, friends, co-workers, employers, etc.

“In Al-Anon, members have a variety of relationships with the alcoholic,” the information said. “Sometimes it is a parent, teen or adult child, spouse or partner, sibling, grandparent or a friend. All members can offer and receive insight to recovering from the effects of this disease.”

While there is stigma around the disease, Al-Anon is meant to remain anonymous for the purpose of al-