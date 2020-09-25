Ag society plans fairground maintenance

WAHOO – Although the 2020 county fair is behind them and with next year’s fair still many months away, the Saunders County Agriculture Society is still hard at work.

At the ag society’s Sept. 16 meeting, they spent time talking about maintenance schedules for the fairgrounds, according to Vice President Theresa Klein.

“We identified all the things that we need to address from the maintenance side,” she said.

That includes trees along the road going to the rodeo arena. A tree in that tree line recently fell during a storm, and the downed tree was hollow, indicating significant damage from insects or animals. Klein said the ag society will have an arborist look at all of the trees along the road to be sure they healthy.

“Others could be weakened, too,” she said.

Also on the maintenance list are the old loading docks, which have fallen into disrepair and are a magnet for children during the fair, Klein said. The ag society will clean up the area.

Other projects on the list include gutter guards on the 4-H building and Gale Hattan Pavilion, replacing the roof on the bathroom facilities and possibly replacing or updating the sign at the entrance to the fairgrounds.