Adelitas adds Wahoo Burrito to menu

Sanchez said he hopes to add a challenger burrito to the restaurant’s menu where if a customer or customers can eat the whole thing, they eat for free. The restaurant will also be getting its liquor license in the upcoming weeks so Adelitas can also begin potentially selling margaritas and beer, but nothing more than that.

“The restaurant is too small to be a bar,” Sanchez said. “I want it to be a family restaurant.”

While it’s a restaurant for families, it’s also a restaurant run by a family. Sanchez runs the business with his wife and help from his son Victor and daughter Chelsea. Sanchez’s cousins Martín and Andres also work at Adelitas. The beautiful mural within the restaurant was also painted by Chelsea and a friend.

The restaurant also has 16 different flavors of ice cream for dessert which are made by his brother Lucio Sanchez who owns Neveria Arcoiris in Lincoln. Sanchez said Superman and Piñon flavors are the most popular.

Sanchez comes from a long line of restaurant owners. Sanchez said he helped to establish El Chaparro Mexican Restaurant in Lincoln and his brother runs El Cielito Lindo which is also located in Lincoln.