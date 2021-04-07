Adelitas adds Wahoo Burrito to menu

WAHOO – When customers ask for food recommendations from Ruben Sanchez, he normally tells them to choose the Macho Man Burrito or the California burrito.
That was until someone said the Macho Man Burrito was too big and the California Burrito was too small. Sanchez needed to find the perfect medium.
And he did. Sanchez said he told his wife Lidia, who owns the restaurant with him, he wanted to do something for the city they have lived in since February 2020. Just in time for Adelitas’ one year anniversary on April 18, Ruben began selling the Wahoo Burrito and so far, it’s been just the right size.
The first day Sanchez had the Wahoo Burrito on the specials list, Adelitas sold 45 of the newest addition to the menu.
“I wanted to make something for Wahoo,” Sanchez said.
The wrapped burrito includes tater tots, jalapeños, rice, beans, cheese, salsa and customer’s choice of meat. Once it’s wrapped, the burrito is left on the flat iron grill top to leave Sanchez’s signature golden brown mark on either side of the burrito.
While the burrito has jalapeños in it, it doesn’t have an exorbitant amount of spice. Rather, it’s just the right amount of kick so a customer gets the flavor, Sanchez said.
Along with the Wahoo Burrito, Adelitas also has an expansive menu including tacos, chile verde, quesadillas grandes, fajitas and the shrimp cocktail which Sanchez said are popular plates. They also offer six different salsas ranging from spicy to mild.
Sanchez said he hopes to add a challenger burrito to the restaurant’s menu where if a customer or customers can eat the whole thing, they eat for free. The restaurant will also be getting its liquor license in the upcoming weeks so Adelitas can also begin potentially selling margaritas and beer, but nothing more than that.
“The restaurant is too small to be a bar,” Sanchez said. “I want it to be a family restaurant.”
While it’s a restaurant for families, it’s also a restaurant run by a family. Sanchez runs the business with his wife and help from his son Victor and daughter Chelsea. Sanchez’s cousins Martín and Andres also work at Adelitas. The beautiful mural within the restaurant was also painted by Chelsea and a friend.
The restaurant also has 16 different flavors of ice cream for dessert which are made by his brother Lucio Sanchez who owns Neveria Arcoiris in Lincoln. Sanchez said Superman and Piñon flavors are the most popular.
Sanchez comes from a long line of restaurant owners. Sanchez said he helped to establish El Chaparro Mexican Restaurant in Lincoln and his brother runs El Cielito Lindo which is also located in Lincoln.
One year into owning Adelitas Sanchez said business is good and he hopes to hold some sort of celebration for the anniversary, but he hasn’t confirmed what it will be. Because of COVID-19, the drive through has been very popular, and during the weekend it’s always a full house, Sanchez said. In the year Sanchez has operated his business in Wahoo, he said business has been good.