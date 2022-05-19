Addy Sweeney headed to State in three events for the Wildcats

OSCEOLA- Performing beyond her years is exactly what Addy Sweeney of Cedar Bluffs did at the D-2 District Track Meet at Osceola on May 12. The freshman ended up qualifying for state in the long jump, 100 meter hurdles, and the 300 meter hurdles.

“Freshman Addy Sweeney had a phenomenal day qualifying in the long jump, 100 meter hurdles, and the 300 meter hurdles,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Danielle Amen said. “She handled herself with the maturity of an upperclassman. After she qualified in her first event of the day, I hugged her and said you're not done yet. She kept a great attitude and wasn't satisfied to qualify in just one event; she continued to compete and has the opportunity to make her first trip to the state meet.”

Her best finishes of the day came in the long and the 300 meter hurdles where she earned second place. Sweeney set personal records with a jump of 17-01 in the long jump and ran a 50.13 in the 300 meter hurdles.

She ended up coming in third place in the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 17.26 but got into state with the fourth fastest non top two time across all the Class D districts.

Coming up just short of getting to state were Macey Bubbert and Monica Johnson with third place finishes. Bubbert posted a 13.59 in the 100 meter dash and Johnson ran a 2:39.04 in the 800 meter run.

Two spots behind Johnson in fifth place in the 800 meter run was Natalie Vasquez who ran a 2:42.22.

Churning out sixth place finishes in both hurdle events was Elly Campbell. She clocked a PR with an 18.06 in the 100 meter hurdles and ran a 55.94 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Both relays that Cedar Bluffs fielded were able to score at districts. The 4x400 meter relay team of Johnson, Vasquez, Addison Newill, and Elly Campbell took fourth place in a time of 4:40.39, and Campbell, Newill, Johnson, and Emmy Shanahan came in sixth in the 4x100 relay by running a 58.30.

As a team, the Wildcat girls finished in the middle of the pack in fifth place out of ten teams with 43 points scored.

Despite not getting any state qualifiers, The Cedar Bluffs boys team came in ninth place overall with 20 points. That was good enough to get them ninth place out of 11 teams.

The top finisher for the Wildcats was in the 4x800 meter relay where they took second place. Graham Huffman, Jeremy Honeywell, Morgen Marten, and Samuel Blanck were nine seconds off the winners from McCool Junction by running a 9:08.34.

Earning two medals in the 100 and 200 meter dashes was Lorenzo Pietrangelo. He came in fourth in the 200 meter dash in a time of 23.86 and got fifth in the 100 meter dash posting an 11.79.

Jeremy Honeywell took fourth place in the 800 meter run. His time of 2:17.99 was the best of his career in his final high school race.

Getting sixth place overall on the track was Camden Patyk and Sam Blanck. Running a 20.06 in the 110 meter hurdles was Patyk and Blanck came through the line in a time of 57.10.

“I was extremely proud of our team and how they competed at yesterday's meet, they didn't hold anything back,” Amen said. “We had 16 district medalists and 17 personal bests. I always want my kids to give their best effort and with 17 personal bests, what more could I ask for. Our kids did all they could to put themselves in the best position possible, all trying for a chance to qualify for the state meet. I have loved watching the growth of our team throughout the entire season and am proud to be their coach.”

The Class D State Track Meet will be held at Omaha Burke Stadium on May 20 and 21. Sweeney will be competing in the long jump and the prelims of the 100 and 300 meter hurdles on May 20.