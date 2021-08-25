A quest for food: Ceresco man organizes food trucks

CERESCO – Ceresco and area residents won’t have to make dinner on Thursday nights for the next nine weeks thanks to 11-year Ceresco resident Doug Wilson.
Back in July, Wilson had ordered from a food truck in town for Ceresco Days, the village of 1,200’s annual community celebration. The mechanic recalls how nice it was “to get a good meal that I (he) didn’t have to cook” especially since Ceresco doesn’t have a restaurant besides Super C’s.
“I wanted something different,” Wilson said.
Thus, he began what he calls his “quest for food.”
Wilson gauged interest amongst community members through social media and ultimately started a Facebook group called Ceresco Food Trucks. Numbers quickly grew to well over 400 members who helped him set up a schedule and print out fliers amongst other things. Wilson also reached out to the Ceresco Days Committee to get their support.
Exactly one month since Ceresco Days occurred and Wilson’s quest launched, Wilson stood before the Village of Ceresco Board of Trustees on Aug. 10 requesting their blessing to have a food truck travel to Ceresco one night a week and provide area residents the opportunity to eat something other than their home-cooked meals on Thursday evenings.
With the town board’s unanimous vote to sanction the Thursday-night event, Wilson began spreading the word. By that Friday, he had 10 Thursdays full starting Aug. 19 and ending Oct. 21.
On Aug. 19, Wilson’s search for nourishment that he didn’t have to cook himself finally came to fruition. Wilson was first in line for GrannyWeavs Soul Food out of Lincoln sporting a light grey shirt that said “Ceresco Food Trucks” and “Let’s Eat.”
Wilson then enjoyed a plate of juicy brisket, sweet corn nugs and potato salad from the Lincoln-based food truck. After he was served, GrannyWeavs fulfilled orders for over 300 other people, making two trips to Lincoln between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to get more supplies.
“I (am) honestly overjoyed with the turn out,” Wilson said in a message after the event. “So many people are happy about this quest – yes, I said it – of mine. More happy no one really minded waiting in line for so long.”
At least 20 people were already in line by the time 5 p.m. hit that evening. As time went on, the line eventually ran through the picnic shelter. The support Wilson received gives him hope for the upcoming Thursdays which will include food trucks like Skymart, Fly Dogz, Say Cheese and much more.
It also gives him hope for the future of the event. Wilson discussed simultaneously inviting car enthusiasts to show off their vehicles or offer live music and even a farmers market. With the backing from the Ceresco Days Committee, Wilson said they have discussed adding a fundraiser aspect to the Thursday night occasion.
He also talked about what could happen when winter weather retreats and agreeable weather returns.
“I would like to see even next spring, during the planting and everything, doing the same thing but maybe more trucks each week,” Wilson said.
On Aug. 27, residents will enjoy barbecue from Skymart out of Lincoln as well as a farmers market and car show from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. followed by GrannyWeavs again on Sept. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“The community is together on this,” Wilson said.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.