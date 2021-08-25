A quest for food: Ceresco man organizes food trucks

With the town board’s unanimous vote to sanction the Thursday-night event, Wilson began spreading the word. By that Friday, he had 10 Thursdays full starting Aug. 19 and ending Oct. 21.

On Aug. 19, Wilson’s search for nourishment that he didn’t have to cook himself finally came to fruition. Wilson was first in line for GrannyWeavs Soul Food out of Lincoln sporting a light grey shirt that said “Ceresco Food Trucks” and “Let’s Eat.”

Wilson then enjoyed a plate of juicy brisket, sweet corn nugs and potato salad from the Lincoln-based food truck. After he was served, GrannyWeavs fulfilled orders for over 300 other people, making two trips to Lincoln between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to get more supplies.

“I (am) honestly overjoyed with the turn out,” Wilson said in a message after the event. “So many people are happy about this quest – yes, I said it – of mine. More happy no one really minded waiting in line for so long.”

At least 20 people were already in line by the time 5 p.m. hit that evening. As time went on, the line eventually ran through the picnic shelter. The support Wilson received gives him hope for the upcoming Thursdays which will include food trucks like Skymart, Fly Dogz, Say Cheese and much more.