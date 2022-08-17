A life well-lived, a town well-loved: Waverly says goodbye to ‘Mayor Mike’

WAVERLY – Before he died on Aug. 9 at 63 from a terminal lung disease, Mike Werner and his wife Marcia were planning their retirement to a newly-built home in western Missouri. They had floor plans designed and an acreage waiting for them.

After 41 years, Werner was going to leave Waverly.

Those four decades saw the Werners open and operate a long-standing storage enterprise and raise their daughter, Megan. And near the end, for 12 years, Werner served as Waverly’s mayor. To many, he is fondly known as “Mayor Mike.”

During his three terms as mayor, Werner was reliable to city council members for his ability to guide conflicting viewpoints to common ground. Joe Dalton, who gave a speech in Werner’s memory at his funeral on Tuesday, said he remembers only one instance in his time on the Waverly City Council when Werner had to use his mayoral tiebreaker vote.

“I just remember Mike didn’t know where his button was to cast his vote,” Dalton said. “We kind of had to chuckle with that because he never had to use it before. He had a way of getting people to agree.”

Both Dalton and Chad Neuhalfen joined the council around the time Werner took office in 2008, and Neuhalfen said he would have considered serving a fourth term if Werner hadn’t ended his run as mayor in 2020.

“There’s not anybody that ever served on the council with him that wouldn’t agree with me that he was just such a pleasure to work with as a mayor,” Neuhalfen said.

Those who worked with Werner during his time in office remember him for his foresight that sparked significant growth and development in the Waverly area. Dalton said Werner held that belief that “if we’re not growing, we’re going to be dying.” The city’s population grew by more than 1,000 in Werner’s time as mayor.

“His idea was to keep growing this town in a managed way,” Dalton said.

Dalton gives Werner credit for the completion of the Lawson Park sports complex, the Riley subdivision and the conversion of Highway 6 east of Canongate Road to single lanes with turn lanes.

Other major developments under Werner’s watch included the expansion of Tractor Supply Co.’s Waverly footprint, new buildings for Amberly Dental, Watts Electric and Empire Netting and Fence, and the construction of the Ash Hollow dry dam, which removed nearly 100 commercial and residential properties from a federally-designated flood plain.

And Dalton says when a train rolls through Waverly at 2 a.m. and it decides not to sound its horn, you can thank Mayor Mike, who implemented one of Lancaster County’s first quiet zones on the BNSF tracks that run along Highway 6 in Waverly.

Current City Administrator Stephanie Fisher, who worked with Werner from 2017 to 2020, said the mayor was wise in his vision to expect future growth along Waverly’s eastern edge. Werner was instrumental in the installation of a trunk sewer that serves Evandale Estates and would serve a proposed new housing development north of Bluff Road and east of 148th Street.

“Without his and his council’s foresight, that sewer main wouldn’t have been built,” Fisher said “And then who knows if anybody would have wanted to build houses over there?”

Werner was known as a consensus builder in the council chambers, and outside as a servant to the City of Waverly. Many people remember seeing Werner mowing rights-of-way and weed-whacking around signpost bases in the summer heat, using his own machinery. On snowy days, Werner would drive his Bobcat skid steer into cul-de-sacs to clear out the areas that were hard to reach with big snow plows.

“I don’t think the people of Waverly realize he had Waverly on his mind all the time,” said Peggy Brown, the longtime news reporter at The Waverly News. “He mowed with his own equipment, never turned in a bill.”

Brown remembers several years ago when Waverly Intermediate School parents were raising concerns over traffic dangers as children crossed 148th Street near Folkestone Street from Evandale. There was no stoplight at the intersection to direct pedestrians across.

“So Mike would go out there every morning, and he would stand out there and be sure the kids got across the road safely,” Brown said. “He did this on his own. Nobody made him. Nobody thanked him. Every day, rain or shine, umbrella, snow … he was out there.”

The city has since installed a dedicated pedestrian walkway at the intersection.

Dalton said he’ll remember Werner most for his generosity. He recalls that Werner declined to take a paycheck during his first few years as mayor. And when an auditor told Werner he had to accept salary payment, the mayor used the money to buy gift cards for city employees and new benches for the parks.

“I’ve not met anyone who’s loved or did more for this town than Mayor Mike,” Dalton said.

One of Werner’s last wishes, Dalton said, was to see the new Waverly Aquatic Center completed. At his funeral, Werner requested that, in lieu of flowers, money be donated to the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund for the project.

“And Mike told Marcia that after he passed, she was to sell his Bobcat, the attachments and some other equipment and donate the proceeds to the aquatic center,” Dalton said.

In recent years, Werner was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a degenerative lung disease. He had been taking medication for it, and Neuhalfen said he was told the medication was keeping Werner’s disease at bay. Then in early June, Werner told Neuhalfen that one day, he wasn’t able to maintain his breath anymore. Werner had been in and out of the hospital from then on.

Neuhalfen visited Werner in the hospital in late July for about an hour. He said the visit went well, but he could tell Werner was struggling to breathe. They talked about their time working together with the city council, and Werner explained his recent experience at the hospital in exhaustive detail. “He was a talker,” Neuhalfen said.

“But then he grabbed my hand toward the end and said he was scared that he was going to need a lung transplant, and he didn’t know if he was going to live long enough to get that done,” Neuhalfen said.

Werner died about two weeks later, but not before sharing some parting words with his friends in Waverly. He explained his inner conflict with his hopes of retiring in Missouri, but told the story of his decision to stay in his hometown of 41 years.

As told by Dalton, Werner’s brother Danny said, “Mike, why in the heck are you leaving this town? These people love you here. I don’t know why you’d want to leave Waverly.”

Werner gave it some thought, and realized his brother was right. He talked to Marcia.

“You know what? We’re staying here,” he said. “Waverly’s home.”

Current Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes shared Werner’s full quotes on Facebook. Below are the final sentences.

“I leave you with my parting words: ‘May we all continue to work together and make one another happy so we can have smiles on our faces.’ I shall miss you all.”

Werner's funeral was on Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church in Waverly. He was laid to rest on Wednesday at the Omaha National Cemetery. Read Werner's obituary here.

