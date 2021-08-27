50 Mile March travels from Lincoln to Omaha

WAVERLY – Over 30 walkers trekked from Lincoln to Omaha over the weekend, stopping in Waverly and Greenwood along the way.

The second annual 50 Mile March was an effort to raise funds for Moving Veterans Forward and Guitars for Vets.

Over the past 12 years, Guitars for Vets has refined a guitar instruction program aimed at providing veterans struggling with physical injuries, PTSD and other emotional distress a unique supportive program.

The organization pursues its mission to share the healing power of music by providing free guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar and a guitar accessory kit in a structured program run by volunteers, primarily through the Department of Veterans Affairs facilities and community-based medical centers.

Moving Veterans Forward was founded by Ron Hernandez of Omaha. He now dedicates a large part of his time helping homeless veterans in Iowa and Nebraska to get placed in homes.

The Veteran’s Administration in Omaha notifies him of pending placements and Herdandez begins to move them in and find the necessities that they need. A large part of their endeavors are collecting furniture, clothing and other household items.

