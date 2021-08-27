50 Mile March travels from Lincoln to Omaha

WAVERLY – Over 30 walkers trekked from Lincoln to Omaha over the weekend, stopping in Waverly and Greenwood along the way.
The second annual 50 Mile March was an effort to raise funds for Moving Veterans Forward and Guitars for Vets.
Over the past 12 years, Guitars for Vets has refined a guitar instruction program aimed at providing veterans struggling with physical injuries, PTSD and other emotional distress a unique supportive program.
The organization pursues its mission to share the healing power of music by providing free guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar and a guitar accessory kit in a structured program run by volunteers, primarily through the Department of Veterans Affairs facilities and community-based medical centers.
Moving Veterans Forward was founded by Ron Hernandez of Omaha. He now dedicates a large part of his time helping homeless veterans in Iowa and Nebraska to get placed in homes.
The Veteran’s Administration in Omaha notifies him of pending placements and Herdandez begins to move them in and find the necessities that they need. A large part of their endeavors are collecting furniture, clothing and other household items.
The main goal is to give these veterans the boost that they need to turn themselves around to become self-sufficient. Moving Veterans Forward relies completely on volunteers and everything that is collected is donated from homes locally.
Former veteran and local Real Estate agent, Jay Miralles, started this event last year with a goal of raising $2,500. In addition to raising funds for Moving Veterans Forward and the Nebraska chapter of Guitars for Vets the goal was to raise awareness for veteran homelessness and mental health. He was joined by five other walkers and over $20,000 was raised.
This year the goal was 50 miles, 50 walkers and $50,000.
The first leg of the march began on Saturday on the steps of the State Capital. They performed a ceremonial sleep in as a demonstration to homelessness from 2 to 5 p.m. It is from there that they marched.
On Sunday, Aug. 22 the crew land at Nebraska Brewing Company in Omaha.
Benchmark Mortgage Omaha, Royalty Roofing and Renovations Omaha, Bish’s RV Omaha, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Goodlife Group, Corwin Toyota, Nebraska Brewing Company and Summit Media Group have all joined on as sponsors of the march, as well as other numerous local businesses and individuals.
Reach The Waverly News staff at news@newswaverly.com.