4-H Public Speaking Contest results released

WAHOO – Ten 4-H members were awarded ribbons at the 2021 Saunders County 4-H Public Speaking Contest, held Tuesday, May 4 at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.

Youth from ages 5 to 18 have an opportunity to participate in the 4-H Public Speaking program from county to state levels. 4-H members in three divisions – Junior (8 to 10 years of age), Intermediate (11 to 13 years of age) and Senior (Age14 & up) – were required to prepare an original speech about 4-H. 4-H youth ages 5 to 7 competed in the show and tell Clover Kid’s portion of the contest. The top speakers who medaled in the intermediate and senior divisions have the opportunity to represent Saunders County at the state 4-H Speaking Contest.

In the Public Service Announcement category, 4-H members in each age division were required to write a 60 second radio spot using the theme “Opportunities for All.” In the speech categories, the youth were able to compose an original speech in the allotted time frame for their age division.

Luke Sylliaasen received a purple ribbon, gold medal and is a state qualifier in the Intermediate Speech Division.

Receiving a purple ribbon and gold medal in the Junior PSA Division was Ben Spreeman.