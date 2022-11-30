2022 All-Area Team: Defense features hardnosed players

WAHOO – Huge bone crushing hits and players with a knack for creating turnovers are all characteristics that make up the 2022 Wahoo All-Area First Team Defense. These athletes struck fear into the eyes of their opponents and always found a way to find the quarterback or ball handler.

In terms of team defense, four teams in the Saunders County Area gave up less than 200 points this season. They included Ashland-Greenwood, Wahoo, Yutan and Bishop Neumann.

The Bluejays surrendered the fewest with 123 points given up. It’s no surprise that this correlated with them making it the farthest in the playoffs of the Saunders County schools as they reached the Class C-1 quarterfinals for the fifth straight season.

The old football adage is defense wins games and it couldn’t be truer than with this group of athletes.

Dominek Rohleder, Wahoo, Senior

According to Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox, Dominek Rohleder was the best defensive player for a strong Wahoo defense this season. He was the anchor of a group that single handily kept the Warriors in many of their contests.

The senior piled up a team-leading 65 tackles, eight of which were for a loss. Rohleder also had four sacks and forced two fumbles.

In two of Wahoo’s bigger regular season games against Columbus Scotus and Lakeview on the road, he led the team in tackles with nine against the Shamrocks and eight against the Vikings. Rohleder also had seven tackles, a sack and a caused fumble against one of the best offenses in Class C-1 in Ashland-Greenwood.

Trent Moudry, Bishop Neumann, Junior

Similar to Rohleder, Bishop Neumann Head Coach Jordan Roberts pinpointed Trent Moudry as one of his most impactful players. He didn’t disappoint on the offensive and defensive lines, as the Cavaliers ran the table in the regular season with an 8-1 record and won the C2-2 District.

He racked up 65 tackles and had 9.5 tackles for a loss. Moudry also led the team with 3.5 sacks, two punt deflections, two caused fumbles and a punt block.

Arguably the junior’s best game of the season came against a rated Hastings St. Cecilia squad at home. In a miraculous comeback that ended up falling short, Moudry finished with 14 tackles, a sack and blocked a punt that he returned for a score.

Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, Senior

This season Luke Lambert had a limited body of work with only four games played due to a torn ACL against Auburn in week 4. What can’t be denied is the impact Lambert had on the field in those four games against squads that all made the Class C-1 Football Playoffs.

In those contests, Lambert ended up with 37 tackles and eight tackles for a loss. He also led the Bluejays with four sacks, which was impressive due to the number of games he played.

Against Wahoo in a Saunders County matchup in week 2, Lambert put up an impressive body of work with eight tackles, which tied for the lead on the team. He also got in the backfield and sacked the Warriors quarterback twice.

Caleb Daniell, Yutan, Junior

Getting in the backfield and making the opposing quarterback’s life miserable was Caleb Daniell’s specialty this season. The junior was the Chieftains’ best defensive lineman on the year, pacing the team with an area-high seven sacks.

To go along with those seven sacks, he had 45 tackles and 10 tackles for a loss. The way Daniell played made teams focus more attention on him and allowed opportunities for other Chieftain defenders to make plays.

In a loss to the eventual Class C-2 State Champion Norfolk Catholic in the first round of the Class C-2 Football playoffs, Daniell played a big part in Yutan limiting a tough Knight offense to 28 points. He had three tackles in the game and a sack.

Brock Schwarz, Cedar Bluffs, Sophomore

This season the Cedar Bluff football team was young again on the defensive side of the football and as a result, was looking for playmakers. They were able to find exactly that in sophomore Brock Schwarz, who had a breakout season at the linebacker position.

He was everywhere on the field for Cedar Bluffs with 71 tackles and 2.5 tackles for a loss. He also caused three fumbles, had one fumble recovery and four pass blocks.

In the Wildcats’ win over Walthill on the road, Schwarz played a huge part defensively. He had a team-high 12 tackles as Cedar Bluffs held the Bluejays to six points in a 54-6 victory.

Schwarz is definitely a building block for the Wildcats football program in years to come.

Beau LaCroix, Mead, Senior

For the second straight year, Beau LaCroix found himself as one of the top linebackers in the area and helped carry Mead defensively. The senior had 89 tackles, which topped all six schools in Saunders County.

Of those 89 tackles, 14 of them were for a loss. He also caused one fumble and had one interception.

LaCroix had his best games of the season when it mattered the most for the Raiders. He finished with 15 tackles and caused one fumble against Elmwood-Murdock and then racked up 10 more tackles and picked off a pass in the playoffs against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.

For his career, LaCroix finished with an incredible 262 tackles.

Jaxson Hamm, Ashland-Greenwood, Senior

With the loss of several key seniors on defense throughout the season, the Ashland-Greenwood football team needed other players to step up. That is exactly what Jaxson Hamm did at the linebacker position with 83 tackles including 16 for a loss.

The senior flew around this year and always seemed to be in good a position to help a teammate make a play. On top of his 83 tackles, he caused two fumbles, had one fumble recovery and a sack.

In the Bluejays’ 35-3 win in the playoffs over Auburn, Hamm had a monster game. He compiled 17 tackles and caused one fumble.

His play, along with so many others on the defense, saved the season when it could have easily started going south for Ashland-Greenwood.

Nolan Van Slyke, Bishop Neumann, Junior

Another big piece to the Cavalier defensive attack this season was Nolan Van Slyke. He emerged as the Cavaliers’ top linebacker and was always ready to make a play.

The junior finished third on the team with 62 tackles and had a team-leading 36 solo tackles. Van Slyke tied for the team lead with five interceptions and had three blocked punts. If that wasn’t enough, he also had one sack.

In a district victory over David City at home, Van Slyke was able to put his stamp on the game with a team-leading five tackles. He also blocked one punt which resulted in an easy touchdown for Neumann.

Van Slyke along with Moudry will be key returners on the defensive side of the ball for the Cavaliers.

Zach Fox, Wahoo, Senior

This season, Zach Fox was one of the most experienced and successful cornerbacks for a stout Wahoo defense that gave up 12.4 points per game.

The senior finished with 51 tackles and 25 solo tackles. To go along with the tackles, he also picked off three passes and had one defensive touchdown for the Warriors.

Fox was also superb in special teams where he had 115 kick return yards and 226 punt return yards.

His big play ability in many facets of the game could be seen in Wahoo’s 21-7 win over Auburn. He had two tackles and two interceptions to go along with 67 receiving yards and a score and 99 punt return yards.

Trent Barry, Bishop Neumann, Senior

Making his second straight appearance on the Wahoo Newspaper All-Area Defensive squad is Bishop Neumann’s Trent Barry. The senior was once again lethal on the outside and was near or at the top in most defensive statistical categories for the Cavaliers.

He finished with a team-leading 68 tackles, 34 of which were solo tackles. Barry also put himself in a position to get two picks as well.

In an action-packed contest against Hastings St. Cecilia at home, Barry was at his best. He ended up two tackles behind Moudry with 12 and intercepted a pass that resulted in a touchdown.

On top of his defensive play, Barry was the Cavaliers’ top receiver this season with 282 yards and three touchdowns.

Jesse Kult, Yutan, Junior

Jesse Kult played the role of hard-hitting defensive back for the Yutan football team this season. The junior did a good job of keeping plays in front of him and limiting the number of yards opposing receivers picked up.

For the year, Kult compiled 56 total tackles and 34 solo tackles. He also had one of the Chieftains’ 11 interceptions on the year.

Kult had one of his best games of the season against North Bend Central on the road with 10 tackles in a 40-3 win. He also came up big with eight tackles in Yutan’s 28-14 loss to Norfolk Catholic in the playoffs.

He will be one of the anchors of the defensive crew for the Chieftains going into next year.

Luke Carritt, Mead, Senior

A true do-it-all type of player for Mead, Luke Carritt earns his first All-Area First Team Defense selection after getting an All-Area First Team Offense pick last season.

The senior was second on the team with 64 tackles with 28 of them being solo tackles. Carritt also caused one fumble and blocked one punt.

In a winning effort against Omaha Brownell Talbot at home midway through the season, he had a team-high 14 tackles and had two kick returns for 63 yards.

Carritt was also one of the top offensive players for Mead at the quarterback position. He threw for 819 yards and rushed for another 487 yards.