2020 will be known as year to remember

WAHOO – Many have called 2020 a year to remember, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the presidential election and so many other events filling the 365-day period.

While these events affected the Wahoo Newspaper coverage area, many other local events had just as great an impact. Here’s a look back at some of the events that took place in the first half of 2020.

January

Utility rates are set to increase in Wahoo for the first time in nearly seven years. Utilities General Manager Ryan Hurst said that electricity will go up 2.4%, water rates will increase 5.2% and wastewater fees will rise 4.3% in 2020. Natural gas rates will increased, but monthly rate adjustments continue.

Kelsey Sasse joined Dr. Jason Glock at the Wahoo Dental Associates in Wahoo. Sasse grew up in North Platte and graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry in 2017.

Saunders County Deputy Chris Lichtenberg beat out six other nominees to earn the 2019 American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award.