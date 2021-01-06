2020 will be known as year to remember

WAHOO – Many have called 2020 a year to remember, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the presidential election and so many other events filling the 365-day period.
While these events affected the Wahoo Newspaper coverage area, many other local events had just as great an impact. Here’s a look back at some of the events that took place in the first half of 2020.
January
Utility rates are set to increase in Wahoo for the first time in nearly seven years. Utilities General Manager Ryan Hurst said that electricity will go up 2.4%, water rates will increase 5.2% and wastewater fees will rise 4.3% in 2020. Natural gas rates will increased, but monthly rate adjustments continue.
Kelsey Sasse joined Dr. Jason Glock at the Wahoo Dental Associates in Wahoo. Sasse grew up in North Platte and graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry in 2017.
Saunders County Deputy Chris Lichtenberg beat out six other nominees to earn the 2019 American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award.
A two-story white house with red trim was removed from its foundation at Ninth and Linden Streets on Jan. 11 and transported to a new home miles away. Josh and Courtney Girmus bought the house and hired a David City company to move the structure to a three-acre lot in a subdivision they developed one mile south of Mead. The lot where the house previously stood is owned by Barb and Eric Hart, who live next door and plan to incorporate the property into their yard.
On Jan. 8 the former Mead railroad depot moved from the Village Park to the west side of town, destined to become a family gathering spot and later a home. Bill and Patti Thorson acquired the building from the Village of Mead. The structure had been used as a day care for many years, but stood empty after it closed.
The Raymond Central Board of Education voted during a special meeting on Jan. 20 to intervene in a lawsuit regarding a proposed chicken barn to be located near the junior-senior high school.
The Wahoo City Council approved hiring FES, a nonprofit organization from Lincoln, to help develop and implement the city’s brand in time for the city’s 150th birthday celebration.
Raymond Centrals Public Schools received the Education, Innovation and Research Empower grant, a major federal grant to help the district work to improve STEM awareness.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts talked about tax relief during the Saunders County Livestock Association annual meeting and banquet on Jan. 27.
A recent economic development survey by NPPD showed Wahoo’s No. 1 strength is its location, followed by local schools. The city’s list of weaknesses is topped by the lack of housing at all levels, according to the survey, which was presented to the Greater Wahoo Development Foundation on Jan. 22.
February
The Wahoo Warriors boys basketball team won the Capitol Conference Tournament with a 72-52 victory over Ashland-Greenwood in the championship game on Feb. 1. The Wahoo girls team also took home the championship trophy, defeating Syracuse 56-53.
A collision between a utility vehicle and a minivan resulted in one death on Feb. 3 two miles northeast of Prague.
Tyler Toline, CEO of Saunders Medical Center, left his position on Feb. 7 to take the helm at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
Fifty-seven quarantined individuals arrived at Camp Ashland near Ashland on Feb. 7. These were American citizens who had been in Wuhan China, ground zero for the novel coronavirus outbreak.
During its Feb. 10 meeting, the Mead Board of Education approved construction of a $3.5 million addition to the junior-senior high school building that will house a second gymnasium and new weight room facility.
The Class C-2 second-ranked Yutan Chieftain boys basketball team lost to Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn 50-39 in the ECNC title game on Feb. 8 at Southeast Community College in Lincoln.
The Citizens Advisory Committee presented a proposal for updates to school facilities at Wahoo Public Schools during the District 139 Board of Education meeting on Feb. 17. The committee recommended remodeling the middle school/high school cafeteria and adding seven to 10 classrooms in an addition on the north side of the school. The committee was formed after the $26 million school bond issue failed in November 2018.
During the Class B-3 District Wrestling Tournament in Pierce on Feb. 14 and 15, six Wahoo wrestlers qualified for the upcoming state meet. Malachi Bordovsky (120 pounds) took first place. Kole Bordovsky also brought home gold in the 195-pound division. Peyten Walling placed second in the 152-pound division, as did Cooper Hancock at 170 pounds. Trey Shanahan earned third at 160 pounds. Sebastian Lausterer (126 pounds) finished fourth, earning a ticket to state as well.
The Bishop Neumann wrestling team qualified six members for state during the Class C-1 District Wrestling Tournament in Malcolm on Feb. 14 and 15. Qualifiers are Aaron Ohnoutka (third place, 106 pounds), Cade Lierman (fourth place, 113 pounds), Adam Ohnoutka (fourth place, 126 pounds), Seth Fairbanks (runner up, 138 pounds), Sam Vrana runner up, 160 pounds) and Jon Matulka (runner up, 220 pounds).
Jan Schliefert of Wahoo was honored with the 2019 Heritage Hero Award on Feb. 18 during the Saunders County Genealogical Seekers meeting. The award was given for Schliefert’s efforts to organize Christmas on the Prairie for the last decade.
Kate Prokop, a former Prague resident, is the lead singer of the band Through the Stone, which won the Best Hard Rock award at the Omaha Entertainment Awards on Feb. 16.
The Bishop Neumann cheer and dance teams swept the 2020 Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships in Grand Island on Feb. 21 and 22. The dance team won the Class C-2 pom and jazz categories and the C2/D jazz division. The cheerleaders took home first place in the Class C-2 non-tumbling division. The Wahoo Sapphire dance team finished third in jazz, fifth in pom and eighth in game day cheer in Class C-1. Cedar Bluffs finished third in Class C1/C2 traditional performance and fourth in Class C-2 game day. Raymond Central finished 10th in Class C-1 game day. East Butler finished seventh in Class D pom.
Bishop Neumann’s Aaron Ohnoutka finished in second place in the State Wrestling Tournament Class C 106-pound final on Feb. 22 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. His teammate, Seth Fairbanks, also medaled. The junior placed fifth at 138 pounds.
Three Wahoo Warriors medaled in Class B at the state wrestling meet. Senior Peyten Walling capped his career with third place at 152 pounds. Malachi Bordovsky finished in fifth place at 120 pounds.
Three Raymond Central wrestlers earned silver medals in Class C during the state meet. Mitch Albrecht took second in the 120-pound weight division. Logan Bryce also finished in second place at 132 pounds. And 152-pound Connor Kreikemeier was the runner up in his division.
The Wahoo Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner on Feb. 24 at Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo. Award recipients were: George Beadle Award – Lower Platte North Natural Resources District, Darryl Zanuck Award – Kyle Cooper, Sam Crawford Award – Andrea Woita, Howard Hanson Award – Bishop Neumann High School Drama Program, Clarence Anderson Award – Amber Scanlon, Bennett Sisters Award – Bishop Neumann/Wahoo Public FFA Chapter, Macel Hoppe Award – Stacy Ideus, Envision Wahoo Award – Starlite Event Center owners, Citizen of the Year Award – Judi Stukenholtz, Terry O’Brien Business of the Year – ME Collins Contracting Company.
Committed volunteer, Mr. Fix It, friend to all – that’s what everyone called Bob Chvatal. The Wahoo man lost his battle with cancer on Feb. 27 at the age of 59.
The 10th-ranked Wahoo girls basketball team qualified for their third consecutive state tournament with a 51-36 victory over Chase County in the Class C1-8 district tournament on Feb. 28 in Kearney.
The Wahoo Warriors earned one of eight Class B district wildcard berths to the state boys basketball tournament and used it to their advantage to beat Platteview 70-55 in the district final on Feb. 29 and qualify for the Class B state tournament.
March
Saunders Medical Center and Three Rivers Public Health Department held a public forum on March 2 regarding COVID-19. About 40 people attended the forum at Wahoo High School to hear about the virus, which originated in China and has spread to 53 nations.
Wahoo High School took second place in the 2020 Wayne State College KTCH Radio Quiz Bowl on March 4.
The Wahoo girls basketball team’s improbable state tournament run came to an end as they faced St. Paul in the opening round on March 5 in Lincoln. The fifth-seeded Warriors were defeated 41-38 by the Wildcats, who were seeded fourth.
The Saunders County Agricultural Society announced on March 6 that 38 Special will play at the Saunders County Fair on a double bill with BlackHawk.
The Yutan Chieftains boys basketball team advanced to the state tournament for a third consecutive season after cruising to a 60-39 district final victory over Shelby-Rising City on March 3 in Fremont.
Nathan Eriksen, an eighth grader at Wahoo Middle School, was named a semifinalist in the 2020 National Geography GeoBee State Competition.
The Saunders County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the Interlocal Cooperation Act Agreement between Saunders County and Wahoo Rural Township at the March 10 county board meeting.
The Wahoo City Council approved spending $5,000 to acquire tax liens on part of the former John F. Kennedy College campus. Once the city owns the tax positions, they can proceed to foreclosure, the city attorney said at the March 12 meeting.
Caitlin Makovicka’s three-month study abroad trip to Italy was cut short by the threat of COVID-19. The Morningside College junior had to isolate at home with her parents and two houseguests after returning to the US.
The Wahoo boys basketball team lost to Elkhorn Mount Michael 76-50 in the opening round of the Class B boys state basketball tournament on March 12.
The Yutan boys basketball team finished in third place in the Class C-2 boys state basketball tournament by defeating Sutton 39-30 on March 14. The Chieftains beat Ponca in the opening round in a thrilling, double overtime game. The thrills continued in the second round, where Yutan lost a heartbreaker one point by (47-46) in triple overtime to Grand Island Central Catholic.
The Wahoo Chamber of Commerce got creative as they devised a clever way to promote local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization kicked off the Rally Wahoo campaign with the hashtag “small business stimulus” to great success.
Wahoo High School senior Alex Tomjack was named a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Longtime Bishop Neumann coach Mike Weiss announced his decision to step down as head basketball coach at the school he has called home for 33 years. He continues as the principal at St. Wenceslaus Elementary School.
On March 24 Three Rivers Public Health Department announced the first case of COVID-19 in Saunders County. A day later a second case was identified.
The Saunders County Board of Supervisors adopted the Ratification of Emergency Declaration pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuba player Kevin Koopmann was accompanied by Jacob Vylidal on the accordion as the duo played an impromptu outdoor concert for Dean Hansen at Azria Health Ashland on March 29. Hansen was at the care center as he recovered from surgery to repair a broken arm.
After serving for four years on the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Dan Kreitman of Wahoo was appointed as the chairman of the board.
Kendal Brigham of Wahoo High School was named captain of the Capitol Conference First Team for girls basketball. Kelsie Sears was named to the second team. For the boys, Wahoo’s Trey Scheef was named co-captain and with Thomas Waido was selected for the First Team. Trevor Kasischke earned a spot on the Second Team.
Yutan’s Brady Timm and Trey Knudsen earned all-conference first team honors in the ECNC. Colby Tichota was named to the second team.
The Wahoo Newspaper 2019-2020 All-Area girls basketball team includes honorary captain Kendal Brigham (Wahoo), Amanda Aerts (East Butler), Molly Davis (Yutan), Alyssa Classen (Cedar Bluffs) and Kiara Libal (Ashland-Greenwood). The Second Team is made up of Emily Hebenstreit and Emily Quinn (Mead), Johanna Vandenack (Yutan), Kelsie Sears (Wahoo), and Lauren Thiele (Bishop Neumann). Skylar Shanahan (Cedar Bluffs), Chloe Bergsten (Ashland-Greenwood), Laycee Josoff (Yutan), Autumn Iversen (Wahoo) and Rachel Potter (Raymond Central) were named to the third team.
Brady Timm was announced as the honorary captain of the 2019-2020 Wahoo Newspaper All-Area boys basketball team. He is joined by teammate Trey Knudsen along with Cale Jacobsen (Ashland-Greenwood), Jaden Rhynalds (East Butler) and Trey Scheef (Wahoo). The Second Team includes Thomas Waido and Trevor Kasischke (Wahoo), JT Haag (Mead), Colby Tichota (Yutan) and Teagan Ahrens (Bishop Neumann). Rounding out the Third Team is Will Hays (Yutan), Jarrod Nafzinger (Ashland-Greenwood), Hunter Pickworth (Mead) and Joe Fisher and Taylen Pospisil (Bishop Neumann).
The 2019-2020 All-Area Wrestling Team includes the following athletes: Peyten Walling, Malachi Bordovsky, Kole Bordovsky, Cooper Hancock and Trey Shanahan (Wahoo), Mitch Albrecht, Logan Bryce and Conner Kreikemeier (Raymond Central), Jacob Ludwig (Ashland-Greenwood), Quran Cook (Yutan), Josh Spatz (East Butler), Jon Matulka, Seth Fairbanks and Aaron Ohnoutka (Bishop Neumann). The Second Team includes Blaine Christo and Brian Maguire (Ashland-Greenwood), Cade Lierman, Adam Ohnoutka and Sam Vrana (Bishop Neumann), Tanner Kiefer (Cedar Bluffs), Lane Bohac, Reece Kocian, Brayden Brecka, Michael Polivka and Trevin Brecka (East Butler), Cameron Schulz and Gavin Soden (Raymond Central), Sebastian Lausterer (Wahoo), and Trev Arlt, Sean Henkel, Isaac Kult, Caden Egr and Josh Jessen (Yutan).
April
As of April 5, four employees of the Saunders County Department of Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19.
The celebration of Wahoo’s 150th birthday has been pushed back from June 26 to 28 to Aug. 28 to 30, according to Denise Lawver, chairperson of the Wahoo 150 committee. The decision was made on April 6.
Water Engineering, Inc., a company near Mead that formulates and sells chemicals for water treatment, has switched gears to begin manufacturing a disinfectant cleaner and hand sanitizer.
At the April 9 meeting, the Wahoo City Council heard a report from Mayor Jerry Johnson stating the city has taken proactive steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 by closing city services like the library, city hall, civic center and senior center/thrift store to the public.
A pair of eaglets born at Lake Wanahoo in March died during a winter storm that blew through Wahoo on Easter morning, April 12. The nest, built in a dead tree north of the lake, came down in 50 mile per hour winds.
Several area youngsters went home with new animals for their 4-H projects during 4-H Catch an Animal day on April 18.
The Wahoo Board of Education met via teleconference on April 20 for the first time in school history. During the Zoom meeting, the board discussed options for the upcoming graduation ceremony.
The Wahoo Public Library staff has adapted to serve their customers despite being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Library Director Denise Lawver said they interact with customers via pseudo sign language through the window or talking through the book drop. They have also posted videos on social media with special guests and instituted a curbside pickup system.
The Yutan High School journalism class captured the school’s second straight 2020 Class C State Journalism championship, announced by the Nebraska School Activities Association on April 22. Yutan had 43 medal-winning entries and accumulated 628 points to outdistance runner up Southern Valley. Judging was done on the submitted entries, rather than an on-site competition as is normally done. This is the 12th time in the last 15 years that the school’s program has been state champion or runner up under the direction of journalism teacher Rod Henkel.
The Wahoo City Council approved donating a set of water holding tanks dating back to the 1950s to the Saunders County Museum. The tanks were recently found in the basement at City Hall.
Justin Petersen announced he is stepping down after six seasons as the head coach of the Yutan boys basketball program but will continue as the school’s activities director during the 2020-2021 school year.
May
The Wahoo Chamber of Commerce handed out jugs of free hand sanitizer to local businesses on May 8 in front of Wahoo City Hall.
Graduating classes from Cedar Bluffs, Bishop Neumann and Wahoo celebrated with parades rather than pomp and circumstance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 9, members of the senior classes at Bishop Neumann and Wahoo hopped in their decorated vehicles and drove around Wahoo honking and waving. The next day, Cedar Bluffs students traveled through their village on the day they were scheduled to participate in commencement exercises.
Colter Mattson, 2011 Wahoo High School graduate, was named head football coach at Arlington High School. The standout lineman for the Warriors played college football at Midland University in Fremont.
The May 12 Primary Election saw a record number of votes cast in the state. In Saunders County Supervisors District 2 race, incumbent Doris Karloff of Yutan won the primary over three other Republican candidates and advanced to the General Election. Incumbent Scott Sukstorf also won in District 4 and advanced to the Nov. 3 election. Republican candidate Tom Hrdlicka defeated two challengers for the District 6 Republican nomination for the seat being vacated by incumbent Ed Rastovski and will advance to the General Election. He will face Kyle Morgan, who was the lone Democrat on the primary ticket and automatically advanced to the General Election.
Voters in Mead said yes to keno by a nearly five-to-one margin during the Primary Election.
The Wahoo City Council denied a request from a Wahoo resident to keep a pet previously designated a potentially dangerous dog as an emotional support animal on May 14.
Members of the East Butler Class of 2020 held a parade on May 16 in lieu of the traditional graduation ceremony, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Brandon Lavaley told the Wahoo Board of Education on May 18 that they will present a virtual graduation ceremony video online.
Nearly 200 COVID-19 tests were administered during the first mass testing event in Wahoo. The testing was done at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo on May 18.
At the May 19 Yutan City Council meeting, the council decided not to approve tax increment financing (TIF) for a proposed residential subdivision. Developer Melvin Sudbeck asked for a blight and substandard study to be done for a potential subdivision in northwest Yutan. A letter from the Yutan Public Schools noted the school board’s opposition to the TIF request.
The 2020 Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament held every year in Prague has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.
Saunders Medical Center officials reported the facility’s finances look healthy despite a decline in volume in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the Board of Trustees meeting on May 26.
The Yutan City Council held a special meeting on May 27 to discuss a resolution regarding the risk of exposure to COVID-19 on city property during youth sports practices and games.
The Valparaiso Fire Department debuted a new pumper truck during a drive-through burger night fundraiser on May 28.
June
On June 1, the Saunders County Treasurers Office opened to the public, while the rest of the courthouse remained closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, 38 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Saunders County.
Wahoo and Bishop Neumann athletes got back to work on June 1 as the state reopened weight rooms for weight training and conditioning.
The Saunders County Board of Supervisors voted on June 2 to reopen all county offices on June 8.
Veteran coach Richard Evans has been named the head coach of the Bishop Neumann football team for 2020.
Like all other high schools in the area, Yutan High School’s seniors had an unusual end to their high school careers. With prom cancelled and graduation ceremonies pushed back, the parents wanted to make sure their kids had something to remember, so they held a graduation parade on June 6.
Mead Public Schools Superintendent Dale Rawson attended his last board of education meeting on June 8. After leading the school district for 11 years, Rawson retired from a five-decade career in education. PJ Quinn has been named as Rawson’s successor.
Cars paraded through the streets of Valparaiso on June 6 and the evening ended with a fireworks display at the ball park in a scaled-down version of Valparaiso Days.
The Saunders County Beef Progress show was held at the Saunders County Fairgrounds on June 6, two months later than the usual April date.
Memphis State Recreation Area was busy in the spring, and got even busier after 50-amp electric camping pads were added in June.
Wahoo High School finished second with 272.5 points in the overall NSAA Cup standings for the 2019-2020 school year. The Wahoo boys scored 185 points and the girls netted 145 points. The Yutan boys finished in a tie for fifth place in Class C.
The Wahoo Aquatic Center opened on June 10 under the state’s Directed Health Measures with a 75-person capacity limit and two-hour sessions.
Mead High School was the first area school to hold an in-person graduation ceremony. The June 13 commencement exercise was held in the school gym.
The Wahoo 150 Committee met June 15 and made a final decision to delay the celebration of Wahoo’s 150th birthday until June 25 to 27, 2021.
The Yutan City Council continued discussion of sidewalks during its June 16 meeting.
On June 19, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that a retrial must take place in the City of Wahoo’s lawsuit against NIFCO Mechanical Systems for a 2014 water line break at the Wahoo Public Library.
East Butler students said an official goodbye to their high school days with an in-person graduation ceremony on June 20 at the high school gym in Brainard.
Organizers announced that the Yutan Days festivities have been cancelled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baseball returned to Wahoo on June 20 when the Wahoo Pharmacy Post 82 Blues welcomed Omaha Central to town. The Blues won 9-8.
A Quilt of Valor was presented to Joseph Murray of Ithaca on June 21. The ceremony was held outdoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Murray served in Korea from July 1951 to May 1952 where he saw nine months of combat.
Food truck regulations were on the agenda during the June 25 Wahoo City Council meeting after complaints had been lodged by a local restaurant owner about food trucks. The council asked City Administrator Melissa Harrell to draw up a proposed set of regulations for food trucks.
The latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic was announced at the end of June. The Wahoo Saddle Club cancelled the Wahoo PRCA Rodeo, scheduled for July 23 to 25.