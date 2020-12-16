Community Bulletin Board

Thursday, Dec. 17
Blood Drive, 7 a.m., to 6 p.m., Wahoo State Bank Shed, Wahoo.
Weight Group, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., meeting, Region V, Wahoo.
Saunders Medical Center Board of Trustees special meeting, 5:30 p.m., Saunders Medical Center board room, Wahoo.
Friday, Dec. 18
Lunch Bunch Book Club, 11 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Wahoo Mason’s Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Christmas Light Parade to local nursing homes, 5 p.m., Wahoo.
Monday, Dec. 21
Diabetes Education meeting, 10 a.m., to 11 a.m., SMC, Wahoo.
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
Saunders Medical Center Board meeting, 4:30 p.m., Saunders Medical Center board room, Wahoo.
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., basement meeting room, Wahoo Public library.
Monday, Dec. 28
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Dec. 29
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wahoo Birding Club, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., basement meeting room of Wahoo Public library.
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.
