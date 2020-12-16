 Skip to main content
Community Bulletin Board
Community Bulletin Board

Thursday, Dec. 17

Blood Drive, 7 a.m., to 6 p.m., Wahoo State Bank Shed, Wahoo.

Weight Group, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., meeting, Region V, Wahoo.

Saunders Medical Center Board of Trustees special meeting, 5:30 p.m., Saunders Medical Center board room, Wahoo.

Friday, Dec. 18

Lunch Bunch Book Club, 11 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Wahoo Mason’s Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Christmas Light Parade to local nursing homes, 5 p.m., Wahoo.

Monday, Dec. 21

Diabetes Education meeting, 10 a.m., to 11 a.m., SMC, Wahoo.

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.

Saunders Medical Center Board meeting, 4:30 p.m., Saunders Medical Center board room, Wahoo.

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., basement meeting room, Wahoo Public library.

Monday, Dec. 28

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Tuesday, Dec. 29

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.

Wahoo Birding Club, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., basement meeting room of Wahoo Public library.

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.

