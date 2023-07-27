Thursday, July 27
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Farmers Market, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Seventh and Beech streets, Wahoo
Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Friday, July 28
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, 29
Farmers Market, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Seventh and Beech streets, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
People are also reading…
AA meeting, 7 p.m., South Haven Chapel, Wahoo
Sunday, July 30
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco
Monday, July 31
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Aug. 1
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Wahoo American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo
Lodge 59 meeting, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo
Child Care Providers meeting, 7:30 p.m. 158 S. Broadway, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m. Good Friends Cafe, Wahoo
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Healing Hands Support Group, 7 p.m., Union Bank Community Room, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Wednesday Night Live, 6 to 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
St. John’s bingo, Parish hall, Prague, Dinner, 7 p.m.; Bingo, 7:30 p.m.
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, Valparaiso
Thursday, Aug. 3
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Farmers Market, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Seventh and Beech streets, Wahoo
Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m. City Hall, Wahoo AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Friday, Aug. 4
Community Breakfast and Coffee, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., South Haven Living Center, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Aug. 5
Community Breakfast and Coffee, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., South Haven Living Center, Wahoo
Farmers Market, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Seventh and Beech streets, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Aug. 6
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco