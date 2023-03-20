Valparaiso American Legion Auxiliary
The meeting of the Valparaiso American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 371, was held on March 13. Nineteen members attended. It started out with a joint potluck with the Legion and SAL members for the Legion Birthday. 50 and 60 year memberships of the Legion was honored. After the potluck, the groups separated into their regular monthly meetings.
District President Nancy Niemann attended the potluck and meeting. She mentioned the District 7 Convention is coming up on March 18 in Dodge. District 7 membership is at 83.63%.
- Submitted by Jeanette Benes, Unit 371 Secretary