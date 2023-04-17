Valparaiso American Legion Auxiliary

The meeting of the Valparaiso American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 371, was held on April 10. Fourteen members attended. District membership is at 86.08%. The new Legion headquarters is located on West “O” St. The Star will no longer be published. The Call for the Department Convention was read. The Department Convention is June 22-25.

The blood drive in Valparaiso collected 21 units. The Easter Egg Hunt on April 1 had 115 kids. The next monthly meal will not be until October. There will be one on Val Days. Children and Youth Fun Day is scheduled for April 22, 11-1.

- Submitted by Jeanette Benes, Unit 371 secretary

Wahoo VFW Auxiliary

The VFW Auxiliary met on Saturday, April 8, at the Saunders County Museum. The Minutes and Treasurers Report were approved and the State President’s newsletter was read. Five thank you notes were read.

We would like to welcome a new life member to our Auxiliary, Kristen Leckenby. Motions passed to donate to the Sheriff’s office, pay the bills and accept the audit.

Election of officers was held: President Katherine Strom; Senior Vice President, Rebecca Mika; Junior Vice President, Donna Booth; Treasurer, Iva Carlson; Chaplain, Linda Zimmerman; Conductress, Joy Shultz; Guard, Patti Styskal; Trustee No.1, Lila Zech; Trustee No. 2, Beverly Specht; Trustee No. 3, Debra Fraim; Patriotic Instructor, Linda Zimmerman; Installing Officer, Iva Carlson; Installing Conductress, Lila Zech.

State Delegates: Linda Zimmerman, Lila Zech, Iva Carlson, Lenora Fittro. State Alternates: Rebecca Mika, Dena Carlson, Donna Booth, Debra Fraim.

District Delegates: Joy Shultz, Dena Carlson, Linda Zimmerman, Debra Fraim, Iva Carlson, Lila Zech, Rebecca Mika, Bernice Noonan. District Alternates: Blanche Bartek, Patti Styskal, Mae Safranek, Donna Booth, Joan Norenberg, Sarah Talbert, Cynthia Hartman, Lenora Fittro.

Draping the Charter was conducted in honor of Serretta (Sam) Winchell who passed away on March 1.

The next meeting will be on Saturday, May 13 at 9 a.m. at the Saunders County Museum.