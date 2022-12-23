Betterlife Lodge No. 9
Betterlife Lodge No. 9, of Morse Bluff, met Dec. 15 for their Christmas meeting. We went over actives for the first three months of 2023. We will send a memorial to the family of our member Vern Virka. We sent year end donations to five organizations. Members each brought three dozen cookies and we filled 12 boxes, which Elaine Vech and her granddaughter Cortney Borer decorated, to be delivered to elderly and those living by themselves in our local community. Janice Egr, Yvonne Steinbach and Elaine Vech will deliver them. We then played card bingo for prizes brought by members.
Our next meeting will be Jan. 19.
- Submitted by Elaine Vech, Treasurer/Correspondent
Valparaiso American Legion Auxiliary Unit 371
People are also reading…
The regular monthly meeting of the Valparaiso American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 371, was held on Dec. 13; 10 members attended.
There were thank you notes from Ken Rezac family, Margaret Masek, and Valparaiso Library.
A letter from District 7 President Nancy Niemann was read. District 7 is at 71.5% membership. Membership dues will be raised next year and will be discussed at a future meeting. Department Convention will be held in Kearney next year. Mid-Year Conference will be held in January at Norfolk.
A donation to the Wahoo VFW and the homeless veterans will be made.
- Submitted by Jeanette Benes, Unit 371 Secretary