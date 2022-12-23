Betterlife Lodge No. 9, of Morse Bluff, met Dec. 15 for their Christmas meeting. We went over actives for the first three months of 2023. We will send a memorial to the family of our member Vern Virka. We sent year end donations to five organizations. Members each brought three dozen cookies and we filled 12 boxes, which Elaine Vech and her granddaughter Cortney Borer decorated, to be delivered to elderly and those living by themselves in our local community. Janice Egr, Yvonne Steinbach and Elaine Vech will deliver them. We then played card bingo for prizes brought by members.