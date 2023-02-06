Betterlife Lodge No. 9

Betterlife Lodge No. 9 of Morse Bluff met for their monthly meeting on Jan. 27 with four members and agent Robert Firchow answering roll call.

We sent a memorial to the family of member George Kaplan who recently passed away. We received nine thank you notes for the Christmas cookies we delivered and for the year end donations we made. The Lodge yearly financial report was signed and each member received a copy of the yearly financial statement. Yvonne Steinbach brought the hygiene products to be delivered to the Lifehouse in Fremont.

Elaine Vech and Yvonne Steinbach brought Valentine treats to be delivered on Valentine’s Day.

Willard Horak was elected our new president of the lodge.

A birthday card was signed and sent to Elaine Walla for her January birthday. Everyone was treated to ice cream after the meeting. Our next meeting will be Feb.16.

- Submitted by Elaine Vech, treasurer/correspondent