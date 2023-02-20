Seems like every day there is a new climate disaster prediction! Funny thing is, none of the more than 50 predictions have happened so far. In 1967 there were dire famine forecasts about our future world. How about the one in 1970 stating that we would be rationing water and food by 1980! In 1976, scientific consensus says the planet is cooling and famines are imminent. Also by the year 2000 our children won’t know what snow looks like! In 1972 the world oil will be depleted in 20 years. In 1977 the Department of Energy said oil production would peak in 1990! In 2008 the climate genius Al Gore predicts ice free arctic by 2013. In 2015, the same group says oil will peak in 2020! Don’t let anyone forget that Manhattan will be under water by 2015! In 1989 the UN warns that entire nations will be wiped off the face of the earth by 2000 from global warming! Lastly we have the Washington Post predicting in 2011 the cherry blossoms will bloom in the middle of winter!