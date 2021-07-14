City Council takes look at city hall

WAHOO – In a special meeting held on July 7, the Wahoo City Council voted to ask a local engineering firm to take a look at city hall.
After a short discussion, the council approved a motion to invite JEO Consulting Group to submit a proposal for a facilities review and needs assessment for the building that houses the police station and city offices.
City Administrator Melissa Harrell said this is necessary if the council wants to move forward with plans for city hall.
“I really feel like the next steps are determining how we go from where we are today to the point we want to be,” she told the council.
The review and assessment will help determine if it is feasible to remodel city hall to create efficient and safe work environments for city officials and first responders who are based in the building. Harrell said, in particular, police and EMS need better accommodations.
“When you look at the conditions they’re working in, something needs to happen,” she said.
While there will be a cost involved with the review and assessment, Harrell said the money is available, noting that $40,000 was left over from the last remodel of the facility. She also men-
tioned that the city found ways to pay for the recent Chestnut Street project without raising taxes.
“We were able to fund the project
with minimum impact to taxpayers,” she said.
The council also discussed whether or not to go directly to JEO Consulting Group, or to consider other engineering firms. Council President Stuart Krejci said that was the easiest way to go because they have worked with the company many times before and they are based in Wahoo.
Council Member Ryan Ideus agreed.
“JEO understands where we come from, where we’re at and where we need to go,” he said.
The last review of the facility was done in 1999 by Carson West Povondra, according to Harrell.
Reach the Wahoo Newspaper staff at news@wahoonewspaper.com.