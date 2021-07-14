City Council takes look at city hall

WAHOO – In a special meeting held on July 7, the Wahoo City Council voted to ask a local engineering firm to take a look at city hall.

After a short discussion, the council approved a motion to invite JEO Consulting Group to submit a proposal for a facilities review and needs assessment for the building that houses the police station and city offices.

City Administrator Melissa Harrell said this is necessary if the council wants to move forward with plans for city hall.

“I really feel like the next steps are determining how we go from where we are today to the point we want to be,” she told the council.

The review and assessment will help determine if it is feasible to remodel city hall to create efficient and safe work environments for city officials and first responders who are based in the building. Harrell said, in particular, police and EMS need better accommodations.

“When you look at the conditions they’re working in, something needs to happen,” she said.

While there will be a cost involved with the review and assessment, Harrell said the money is available, noting that $40,000 was left over from the last remodel of the facility. She also men-