Christian Women to meet in Ashland

ASHLAND – The Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon on Tuesday, April 13 at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St., Ashland.
Both men and women of all ages are invited to hear guest speaker Michael Stevens of Yankton, S.D. He is an attorney who deals with criminal law, personal injury, and family law, and is currently in the South Dakota legislature. He will share “Seeking a Pardon – or It Ain’t Like Getting One from the Governor!” A presentation also will be provided by Steve Nabity from the Turtle Creek Gallery located in Ashland.
Lunch will be catered by Lisa Book of Ashland. Please call Barb at 402-480-5347, or Mary at 402-480-3346 for reservations.
The price is $10 all inclusive. Babysitting will be provided with prior notification.