WAHOO – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is soliciting comments on the proposed roundabout at the intersection of highways 77/92 and 109. But one comment stood out from all the others during a public meeting in Wahoo last week.

“I just wanted to say thank you for going forward with this,” Allen Chohan told Thomas Goodbarn, District 1 engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

Chohan suffered the loss of three children at the intersection in question in July 2021. Monica Chohon, 18, James Chohon, 11, and Andrew Chohon, 7, died attempting to cross Highway 77/92. Chohon’s car was heading south through the intersection when an eastbound pickup collided with the vehicle.

Just nine months earlier, Saunders County Supervisor Larry Mach and his wife, Marty, were killed at the same intersection under similar circumstances. With Larry Mach at the wheel, they were crossing Highway 77/92 heading south when a pickup heading east hit their vehicle.

Chohan made his comment to Goodbarn during a public information open house on April 27 at the Wahoo Public Library to discuss the proposed changes to the intersection.

Within months of the Chohon fatalities, the NDOT responded to requests from city and county officials and the public to make changes at the intersection, moving plans up quickly to reduce high-speed crashes at the intersection. Then-Gov. Pete Ricketts and then-NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis also expressed concern.

“It was driven by events we wish didn’t happen,” Goodbarn said.

In late 2021, the department proposed a modular roundabout for the intersection to be built in summer 2022.

But before they could begin the lengthy process to build a roundabout, temporary modifications were put in place. In November 2021, the NDOT restricted lanes and reduced speeds at the intersection.

The temporary roundabout plan uses modular plastic boards that are milled with a computer numerical control (CNC) machine and attached with anchors covered with plugs that absorb impact between the vehicles and the anchors. Goodbarn said the materials have been difficult to come by, putting the option out of reach.

“It isn’t commercially available,” he said.

That forced the NDOT to rethink the temporary roundabout idea and look at a permanent one. In the end, this could save the state a couple of million dollars, Goodbarn added.

The project is currently in the public comment phase. Several comments were submitted during the open house, but they can still be made until May 12. A survey can be accessed online at ndot.info/13502. Comments or requests can be submitted to Lucas Nelsen by email at lucas.nelsen@nebraska.gov, in writing at PO Box 94759, Lincoln, NE 68509-4759 or by phone at 402-479-3890.

Goodbarn said the comments will carry a “lot of weight” when it comes to making the final decision for the intersection improvement project.

Many have expressed skepticism about a roundabout on the highway intersection. But it will take more than a few negative comments to scuttle the roundabout.

“I don’t foresee any comments preventing us from moving forward with the safety improvement project,” said Mick Syslo, state roadway design engineer for NDOT.

Still, the roundabout is “not a done deal,” according to Goodbarn.

“If a lot of opinions are to go the other way, we’ll go the other way,” he said.

Goodbarn didn’t say what the “other way” is, but commented that a traffic signal is not an option.

“We don’t have enough traffic warrants to build a traffic signal,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation established a list of nine warrants that are used to decide if a traffic signal is needed. These warrants include traffic and pedestrian volume and crash history at the site, among others.

When the expressway was completed in 2015, a traffic signal was put in at the intersection of Highway 77 and 92 on the southwest side of Wahoo.

At that time, roundabouts were not widely accepted, said the NDOT’s Kyle Keller as he answered questions from the public during the open house.

The traffic warrants were also different then, Keller said.

Stop signs would also not work because there is too much traffic at the intersection.

“We need to allow traffic to come through here safely from the minor legs,” Keller said.

Options were discussed with the Wahoo City Council and the Saunders County Board of Supervisors during a series of meetings following the Chohon crash, Goodbarn said. Thursday’s open house was the first opportunity to formally gather input from the public.

Once the public comments have been evaluated, the project will move into final design. If NDOT continues with plans to build a roundabout in Wahoo, then they will work next on utility relocation and right-of-way acquisition.

Bid letting could be done in late 2023 or in spring 2024, Goodbarn said. The project might begin construction in spring 2024 with completion that fall.

The project would include removal of existing pavement, which would be replaced with doweled concrete pavement with integral curb. Curb inlets, storm sewer and lighting updates would also be a part of the project.

The roundabout would be built in three phases. The first phase would build the southern half of the roundabout. Traffic would be detoured off of Old Highway 77, and no left turns would be allowed at the intersection.

In Phase 2, the center of the roundabout would be built. There would be no detours, but left turns would again not be permitted.

The third phase completes the project. Highway 109 traffic would be detoured during this phase.

The timeline of the project, as well as possible detours, were among the questions Diane Adolphsen of Wahoo had when she came to the open house. She also inquired about the speed limit and if the single-lane roundabout would be expanded to two lanes in the future.

“I came here just wanting to hear what the information was,” she said.