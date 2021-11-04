Chieftains march on to district final with Subdistrict wins

Yutan- The Class C-2 No. 6 Yutan Volleyball Team moved one step closer to its ultimate goal of qualifying for the state tournament, with two victories at the C2-1 Subdistrict Tournament at Yutan on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26. They defeated both Weeping Water and Nebraska City Lourdes in straight sets.
In the first round, the Chieftains were matched up with Weeping Water for the third time on the season. The third time was not the charm for the Indians, with Yutan winning 25-8, 25-11, and 25-13.
“Beating a team twice or three times in a season always seems tough,” Yutan Head Coach Jodi Bierman said. “We have spent a lot of time talking about preparing to the best of our ability, regardless of who is on the other side of the net. So, in that sense, we were just focused on playing our best volleyball and controlling what we could control. We know that no matter who we play, we'll get hit at, we'll get free balls, we'll have to serve-receive well. So, the girls really prepared throughout the week knowing we could face WW again, but it didn't matter, because we were spending time focused on our own play.”
Leading the Chieftains with 13 kills, a .409 hitting percentage, four aces, and 12 digs was Haley Bedland. Earning eight kills, four aces, and 15 digs were Ellie Lloyd, while Maura Tichota had six kills and two solo blocks, and Kaitlyn Bisaillon had six kills, a .455 hitting percentage, three aces, and eight digs.
Dropping in three aces apiece in the match were Christina Kerkman and Heidi Krajicek. To go along with the aces, Kerkman had 12 digs and Krajicek had 22 assists.
The competition level was ramped up the next day when Yutan played the 18-13 Knights for the Subdistrict Title. The Chieftains were not fazed by this and razed their level of play. As a result, they won 25-21, 25-23, ad 25-17.
“Man, Lourdes was a solid team,” Bierman said. “The first few points of the match were really great rallies. Prior to the game, we talked about our strategy and not varying from it, even when the match got hard. We knew they were going to have some huge hits, and we knew they had some good blockers. So, we spent time trying to get mentally prepared to accept that they were going to hit the ball really hard at us and they were going to score points that we couldn't defend. So, knowing that, we said couldn't give them anything easy. We had to pick up our play so none of the little things mounted up against us. Ultimately, it was the whole team who contributed - no one individual had to carry the load. Of course, some individuals had great games, but all six girls on the court at any given time contributed, and I think that set us up for success. That, and our crowd, has been great all year. They were in it with us, every point, and it definitely provided us a lift.”
Once again, it was Bedlan who lifted the team on her shoulders with 19 kills, a .472 hitting percentage, and 18 digs. Lloyd was second on the team in terms of kills with eight but also contributed with 15 digs and four aces.