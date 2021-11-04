Chieftains march on to district final with Subdistrict wins

“Man, Lourdes was a solid team,” Bierman said. “The first few points of the match were really great rallies. Prior to the game, we talked about our strategy and not varying from it, even when the match got hard. We knew they were going to have some huge hits, and we knew they had some good blockers. So, we spent time trying to get mentally prepared to accept that they were going to hit the ball really hard at us and they were going to score points that we couldn't defend. So, knowing that, we said couldn't give them anything easy. We had to pick up our play so none of the little things mounted up against us. Ultimately, it was the whole team who contributed - no one individual had to carry the load. Of course, some individuals had great games, but all six girls on the court at any given time contributed, and I think that set us up for success. That, and our crowd, has been great all year. They were in it with us, every point, and it definitely provided us a lift.”