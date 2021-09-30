Chieftains battle at Fort Calhoun

FORT CALHOUN – The Yutan cross country team battled a tough field at the Fort Calhoun Invite at Fort Atkinson on Sept. 23. The Chieftains finished in ninth place out of nine boys teams with 158 points.

The top finisher for Yutan was Carter Tichota in 33rd running a 19:53.10. Coming in 39th place was Bryce Kolc who clocked a 20:34.39 and 40th was Seth Janecek who got 39th and ran a 20:39.60.

Eight spots back of them was Ethan Eggan in 47th place running a 21:37.20. Going back-to-back in 52nd and 53rd place was Clark and Grayson Cogdill in times of 23:04.30 and 23:22.90.

Brooklyn Bussing represented the Chieftains in the girls varsity race, and she got 30th by running a 27:31.10.

Yutan will be at the Lincoln Lutheran Invite next week at Pioneer Park on Sept. 30.

