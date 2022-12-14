Carolers bring horseback holiday cheer to Raymond

RAYMOND — This weekend in Raymond, a holiday tradition will return once more.

If people peer through their front windows after sundown on Saturday, they’re likely to see a horde of horses trotting down the street, wearing Christmas garb and toting jolly crooners, belting out holiday standards.

Emily Markel has helped organize the yearly event for the past five years, but she said Raymond residents have been treated to the tradition since the late 2000s.

“It’s become a tradition, so everybody looks forward to it each year,” Markel said. “It’s like a little Christmas parade.”

Carolers will meet by the Raymond Farmers Cooperative on First Street at 4 p.m. on Saturday evening, decorate their horses with Christmas lights, garlands and bows, and embark on the march around town about an hour later.

They’ll then go down each street in town, ringing doorbells at each house with its interior lights on or sporting a holiday display. Homeowners will be greeted by a Christmas chorus, singing one or two recognizable selections. Markel said the group has a few songs it leans on: “Silent Night,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Joy to the World” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

“And we like to sing ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas’ as we’re marching down the street,” Markel said. “Just to kind of let people know we’re coming and keep our voices warmed up.”

They make their final stop about two hours later.

Markel is the owner of Valkyrie, a popular Clydesdale mare who enjoys peppermints.

“She always gets a ton of treats,” Markel said. “Any of the horses that are willing to eat a mint usually get offered a mini candy cane several times along the way.”

Carolers are invited to tag along on foot, Markel said, and she said it’s helpful for the group to have a few folks on the ground to save the horse-riders a mount and dismount in their bundles of winter clothes. Her husband usually follows the group in a warm vehicle with a few friends.

“He’s kind of the cleanup crew, if you will,” she said.

The community has taken a liking to the event, too, with some even giving out gifts to the carolers as they make their rounds.

For Markel, though, the highlight of the event is to spread Christmas cheer and incorporate horses in Raymond’s traditions.

“I believe it’s so important to spread holiday spirit to our friends and neighbors,” she said. “And horses are a big part of rural life. I think it’s so important to keep horses involved in our lives and our fun activities.”

Temperatures are expected to peak in the high 20s on Saturday, so if you plan to join the carolers, keep an eye on the “Residents of Raymond Nebraska area” Facebook group for weather-related updates.