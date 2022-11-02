Bluejays reach finals of Subdistrict tournament

SPRINGFIELD – In the C1-2 Subdistrict tournament, the second-seeded Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team finished with a 1-1 record after defeating Cornerstone Christian on Oct. 24 and then losing to Platteview on Oct. 25 for the second time on the year in the championship match.

To open the tournament, the Bluejays took on the third-seed Cornerstone Christian out of Bellevue.

In the first set, the Cougars gave A-G some trouble, but in the end, they still lost 25-20. Over the next two sets, the Bluejays built off the momentum they gained in the first set by winning the second 25-4 and then the third 25-13 to earn a clean sweep and advance to the title match of the Subdistrict.

A-G had a solid .205 hitting percentage against Cornerstone Christian. The Bluejays also registered 36 kills, 12 aces and two blocks while only committing 12 errors at the net.

Picking up 12 kills, 13 digs and two aces was Marley Glock. Lauren Gerdes had seven kills and five digs and Jadah Laughlin also finished with seven kills.

Filling up the stat sheet with 32 assists, eight digs, four kills, four assists and one block was Raeghan Craven. Presley Harms had five kills, three aces, three digs and two blocks.

The next day, A-G met up with the top-seed Platteview for a shot to get to a District Final in Class C-1. Great matches from Lexi Hans and Abree Plueger for the Trojans doomed the Bluejays as they were swept 25-8, 25-19 and 25-22.

Platteview finished the match with a .238 hitting percentage compared to a .048 for A-G. The Bluejays were only able to get one ace and had five blocks.

Leading A-G with seven kills and two blocks was Laughlin and Gerdes ended up with five kills, five blocks and five digs. In the final match of her high school career, Harms had four kills, three digs and one ace.

From the setter position, Craven picked up 19 assists and 10 digs and Glock finished with three kills, two blocks and 11 digs.

With the loss to Platteview, the Bluejays end the year with a record of 15-16 overall. They graduate two seniors off this season’s roster in libero Jenna Grell and middle blocker Harms.

According to Head Coach Megan Rossell, she is very proud of what this group accomplished this year. With a big group of returning starters back, the team should be able to build off this season’s success into next year.

“Our season had its ups and downs as every season does, but what I admire about this group is they never give up,” Rossell said. “They love to compete and they always have the will to win. I have loved watching their growth as players, but even more as people. Some girls really stepped up as leaders and they showed a lot of grit this year. The future is bright for this group. We will miss two key seniors, but the girls coming back next season are going to just keep getting better and better. I was so proud of this team and I am very lucky to be their coach.